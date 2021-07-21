"As a proud supporter of Team Canada going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are transporting more than 740 Olympians and Paralympians, coaches and support staff. The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic teams represent the very best of Canada when they fly our country's flag at the world's foremost sports competition, and in support and celebration of our country's athletes, we created a special 'Fly the Flag' livery to honour them," said Andrew Shibata, Vice President – Brand at Air Canada.

"Our country's athletes inspire so many of us with their drive, focus and determination to be the best at what they do. Their resilience to keep working towards their goals despite the challenges that came up with the pandemic is motivating. We are proud to pay tribute to them with the launch of a new brand spot titled 'Rise Higher' that will be featured during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. We are also excited to engage Canadian fans to cheer on and connect with Team Canada in unique and innovative ways with never-before-seen initiatives that have been developed to enable fans to experience the 2020 Games as if they were there," concluded Mr. Shibata.

"We are so proud to have Air Canada fly our team to and from Tokyo 2020 this summer. After a difficult year, we know our athletes will be ready to compete thanks to the world-class comfort and professionalism that Air Canada brings to every flight," said Jacquie Ryan, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

"Thank you to Air Canada for all of its support leading into Tokyo 2020," said Catherine Gosselin-Després, Executive Director, Sport of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Boarding the flight to the host city is a significant part of the overall experience and the unofficial start of the Games for most, and we are confident our athletes, coaches, and support staff will feel comfortable en route to Tokyo thanks to Air Canada."

In addition to its unwavering support in transporting Team Canada safely to and from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Air Canada is proud to:

Premier its new "Rise Higher" brand spot during the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony broadcast, which is being released concurrently online via Air Canada's social media channels;

In collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada, encourage Canadians to share how they #FlytheFlag/#HautLeDrapeau as they cheer on Team Canada in Tokyo . Canadians could win two round-trip tickets to anywhere Air Canada flies in North America or a spot to participate in one of six exclusive virtual experiences where they will have a unique opportunity to talk to athletes live from Tokyo ;

Give Canadian fans the chance to interact with some athletes and be among the first to welcome them back home while they are onboard their Air Canada flight through one of five Twitter Q&A sessions hosted by Team Canada. Details on how to participate will be posted via Team Canada's social channels;

Support athletes travelling from major airports across Canada with Air Canada's own employee-driven initiative that involves the collaboration and dedicated efforts of Air Canada employees to ensure a seamless customer experience;

Give athletes distinctive, individual care kits, including Canadian-made travel essentials to make their flight more comfortable, a complimentary Wi-Fi streaming pass courtesy of our partner Intelsat, and Aeroplan points;

Provide all athletes with complimentary 35K status which includes free checked bags, through the Aeroplan Elite Podium Program;

Celebrate Team Canada's journey with a special seat sale from Canada to all destinations Air Canada flies to. Seats are available for booking now, with further details at aircanada.com.

Air Canada has been a sponsor of the Canadian Olympic Team since 1988 and a sponsor of the Canadian Paralympic Team since 2007.

