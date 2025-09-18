TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - It's time for Canada to live up to its duty to make the right to food a reality for all.

Today, Community Food Centres Canada is proud to announce its new name: Right To Food. As a national charity focused on addressing food insecurity through an innovative, dignity-first model, Right To Food immediately conveys the shared principle that lies at the heart of our work: respectful access to food and a deep commitment to food as a right, not a privilege.

Right To Food Is A Call To Action (CNW Group/Right To Food)

"Rates of food insecurity are at historic highs in Canada — 10 million people, including 2.5 million children, don't know where their next meal is coming from. Some communities, including Black, Indigenous and people living with disabilities are disproportionately represented in these numbers as a result of generations of systemic discrimination. We're committed to meeting this moment head-on. In fact, we're re-doubling our efforts to create respectful and inclusive food spaces that meet the needs of our diverse communities and speak with urgency about the solutions related to this crisis," said Nick Saul, CEO of Right To Food.

Right To Food is not just a rebrand — it's a call to action. It's a reminder that we can do better and that food is a right, not a privilege.

At the heart of Right To Food lies a powerful truth: in a country as wealthy as ours, there is enough for everyone. Poverty and food insecurity in Canada are not scarcity issues, they're policy choices. It's simply unacceptable that we're leaving so many of our neighbours behind.

Together with our 450 partners, we're demonstrating the power of food to build community, restore agency and call for change. As we introduce our new name, we're speaking in one voice with our many allies: it's time for Canada to live up to its duty to make the right to food a reality for all.

About Right To Food

Right To Food is a national organization transforming the way we address food insecurity through an innovative, dignity-first model.

With our 450 partners across the country, we create respectful spaces where people can access healthy food, build skills, find community and advocate for more inclusive public policy. Together, we're building a movement of responsive and effective community food organizations that understand food is never just food: it's about dignity, well-being, community and justice. Founded in 2012 as Community Food Centres Canada, Right To Food will continue to lead a cross-country commitment to good food for all.

