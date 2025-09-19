Hope House Guelph Joins Right To Food's National Network of Community Food Centres

"Becoming a Community Food Centre doesn't change who we are—it strengthens the work we've been doing all along," said Jaya James, Executive Director of Hope House Guelph CFC. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to be part of a like-minded network that values and encourages collaboration, learning, and impact. Being connected to others who share similar goals and values allows us to grow faster, learn from one another's successes and challenges, and ultimately serve our community more effectively.

Since 2012, Hope House has been a cornerstone in Guelph, offering wraparound support for people facing poverty, food insecurity, and social isolation. Its programs reflect the CFC model:

The community Food Market: free access to fresh, healthy food and essentials, supported by volunteers who offer referrals, recipe ideas, and a welcoming presence.

A free tax clinic: this year alone, volunteers helped residents unlock over $4.4 million in benefits and credits.

in benefits and credits. Seniors' Community Food Market: weekly mobile markets at eight subsidized housing sites, supporting more than 350 older adults with groceries, hygiene items, and connection.

The Better Food Company: a social enterprise reimagining takeout with affordable, locally sourced vegetarian and vegan meals—where every purchase supports Hope House's food programs.

Learn more about Hope House Guelph CFC at www.hopehouseguelph.ca and Right To Food at www.righttofood.ca .

About Right To Food

Right To Food is a national organization transforming the way we address food insecurity through an innovative, dignity-first model.

With our 450 partners across the country, we create respectful spaces where people can access healthy food, build skills, find community and advocate for more inclusive public policy. Together, we're building a movement of responsive and effective community food organizations that understand food is never just food: it's about dignity, well-being, community and justice. Founded in 2012 as Community Food Centres Canada, Right To Food will continue to lead a cross-country commitment to good food for all.

About Hope House Guelph Community Food Centre

Hope House Guelph CFC increases the well-being of vulnerable adults, youth, and children through the provision of immediate relief and ongoing support.

We offer services and programs that challenge the stigmas surrounding poverty and allow community members to maintain their dignity and choice, while simultaneously providing them with tactile skills developed in a community environment, creating long-term skills that facilitate self-sufficiency.

SOURCE Right To Food

Media Contact: Hani Fauzia Ramadhani, Media and Content Manager at Right To Food, [email protected] | 437-264-2601; Oby Onugha, Communications Manager at Hope House Guelph CFC, [email protected] | 519-265-4299 ext. 33