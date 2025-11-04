As Budget Day Arrives, Food Security Sector Reminds Government that Progress Can't Come Through Austerity

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today's federal budget will shape the lives of millions. We are deeply concerned it is heading in the wrong direction. In a recent speech, Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Canadians to prepare for "challenges" and "sacrifices" -- but who, exactly, will be asked to bear the weight of those sacrifices?

The government says this budget will shape the next generation. If that is true, it must start by ensuring no one in this country goes hungry.

As a national food security organization working with over 450 community partners, we see the growing crisis firsthand. At least one in four Canadians -- including 2.5 million children -- can't afford food.

"Austerity is a political choice, not an economic necessity -- and it only widens inequality," says Nick Saul, CEO of Right To Food. "With twenty-five percent of people already struggling to eat, communities can't take any more pressure. We need a generational investment in income supports, Indigenous food sovereignty, and strong social infrastructure so no one has to choose between rent and food."

We welcome signs of progress, including promised investments in affordable housing, making the National School Food Program permanent, and introducing automatic tax filing. These measures will ease some pressures on households facing unaffordable living costs. But they won't reverse the surge in food insecurity, poverty, and inequality affecting millions. We need targeted income supports that will help people get through the tough times ahead.

The burden is falling disproportionately on Indigenous and Black communities, people with disabilities, single-parent families, and communities facing systemic discrimination. Wages lag far behind rising living costs, and social benefits no longer meet basic needs. For Indigenous communities, colonial barriers and restrictive policies continue to undermine food sovereignty and limit access to traditional, land-based food systems.

"Indigenous food sovereignty is about more than access to food -- it's about land, self-determination, and cultural resurgence," says Raymond Jordan Johnson-Brown, Indigenous Network Manager of Right To Food. "We need long-term funding for Indigenous-led solutions that honour our knowledge and governance systems."

A strong economy on paper means little if people can't afford to eat. Strengthening targeted income supports -- including expanding eligibility for the Canada Disability Benefit -- would help ensure people on low or fixed incomes share in Canada's prosperity.

What Canada needs is a generational commitment to rebuild our social safety net and ensure economic growth supports everyone. Our country produces enough food and wealth for all. No one should have to sacrifice dignity or rights in the name of austerity.

Quotes:

"In a country as wealthy as Canada, everyone should have enough to eat and live with dignity. Achieving this requires a real plan to end hunger and poverty, which we have yet to see. It's time for the Canadian government to step up and demonstrate leadership on this crisis." – Nick Saul, C.M., CEO, Right To Food (Toronto)

"Frontline organizations like ours are being pushed to the brink doing everything we can, but charity alone won't solve this crisis. The federal government must invest in people. The solutions exist -- they just need the political will." – Tasha Lackman, Executive Director, The Depot Community Food Centre (Montreal)

"Policies that deepen poverty don't save money -- they cost us all. It's time to move beyond short-term fixes and invest in the income supports and social policies that will actually end food insecurity." – Jordan Bultitude, Food Justice & Poverty Reduction Analyst, Gordon Neighbourhood (Vancouver)

"Food is a key ingredient in building health, belonging, and strong communities. But when inflation and low wages force people to choose between rent and groceries, it takes a real toll on their well-being. We need income supports and affordability measures that make sure everyone can access nutritious food and the power to choose what's right for them." - Darrell Howard, Program Manager, The Alex Community Health Centre (Calgary)

"There has never been a stronger consensus on what kinds of policy changes we need to advance the right to food in this country. Closing the gaps in our social safety net is an investment that will pay off now and for generations to come." - Josh Smee, CEO, Food First NL (St. John's)

"Asking folks who are already struggling to carry the weight of austerity feels cruel. A strong economy isn't built on scarcity; it's built on care. When people are fed, secure, and able to thrive, the whole country moves forward." – Jasmine Ramze Rezaee, Director of Policy and Community Action, Right To Food (Toronto)

