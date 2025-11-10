Seeds of Sovereignty: Indigenous leaders affirm food as a right, a relationship, and a responsibility

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Right To Food and four Indigenous-led Community Food Centres have released Seeds of Sovereignty, a new living brief that shares stories, truths, and policy recommendations from Indigenous food leaders across the country.

The document is both a reflection and a call to action. It outlines six key recommendations aimed at strengthening and celebrating Indigenous food sovereignty including the enactment of an Indigenous Food Sovereignty Act, reform of food safety and licensing regulations, recognition of Indigenous law as legitimate governance over food systems, and sustained, unrestricted funding aligned with seasonal cycles and community leadership.

"The Western system limited our imagination," says Raymond Jordan Johnson-Brown, Indigenous Network Manager at Right To Food. "Seeds of Sovereignty invites policymakers and partners to step into the imaginary -- to reimagine what equitable food systems look like when led by Indigenous Peoples."

Jolene Andrew, Director of Community Development at Líl̓wat Community Food Centre, adds: "We don't need permission -- we just need to do it. This brief is a reminder that sovereignty is already being lived in our communities every day."

Developed through gatherings in Iqaluit, Nunavut (2024) and Líl̓wat Nation, British Columbia (2025), Seeds of Sovereignty amplifies the collective voice of Right To Food's Indigenous Community Food Centres and Indigenous Network. It highlights what is already thriving in communities -- hunters harvesting country food, youth learning traditional skills, Elders teaching, and families gathering -- affirming that food sovereignty is alive.

"Our communities are not waiting. We are organizing, harvesting, teaching land-based skills, and pushing policy," the brief states. "Food is not a service -- it's a right, a relationship, a responsibility."

The full document and stories from participating communities are available at righttofood.ca/seeds .

