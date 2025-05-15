OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is pleased to announce the opening of the Spring 2025 granting window for Catapult Canada, a national initiative committed to expanding equitable access to education for youth in every province and territory.

Catapult Canada supports charities and non-profits working directly with youth—particularly those underserved by the education system or disengaged from learning and career pathways. These grants are designed to help youth-serving organizations across Canada build capacity, evaluate impact, and scale up innovative initiatives that address barriers to learning and foster community-based solutions.

"Whether a young person is new to Canada, disconnected from school, or facing systemic challenges, Catapult is about making sure they have the support and tools they need to thrive," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "We are proud to continue supporting organizations working at the grassroots level to make learning more accessible, meaningful, and inclusive."

There are two streams of funding are available through the Spring 2025 Open Call:

1. General Stream

For projects that align with Catapult's mission and objectives.





Open to registered charities and incorporated non-profits.





Funding available: $25 ,000–$150,000 .





. Projects must conclude by March 31, 2027 .

2. Targeted Stream: Newcomer, Refugee, and NEET Youth

For projects that are specifically designed to address the needs of newcomers to Canada , refugees, youth fleeing violence/trauma, and youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET youth).





, refugees, youth fleeing violence/trauma, and youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET youth). Open to registered charities and incorporated non-profits, with preference given to small- and medium-sized organizations (annual budgets under $1M ).





). Funding available: $25 ,000–$100,000 .





. Projects must conclude by September 30, 2026 .

Applications will be accepted until June 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET through the RHF Funding Opportunities Portal.

Since its launch, Catapult Canada has invested over $18 million in 93 youth-focused projects from coast to coast to coast. Funded organizations join a growing community committed to sharing ideas, learnings, and promising practices that advance equity in education.

"We're continually inspired by the innovative, community-driven projects that emerge through Catapult," said Ikem Opara, RHF's Director of National Learning Partnerships. "We look forward to supporting another round of organizations working to reimagine what learning access can look like for youth across the country."

Learn More:

View Funding Streams and download Granting Guidelines : Catapult Home Page





and download : Catapult Home Page Explore past grantee profiles and learn more about the initiative: www.catapultcanada.ca





and learn more about the initiative: www.catapultcanada.ca For support during the application process, contact: [email protected]

About Catapult Canada

Catapult Canada is a national initiative of the Rideau Hall Foundation that increases equity of learning access for youth by supporting community-based organizations across the country.

This work is made possible through the generous support of our partners, particularly the Azrieli Foundation, and the Barrett Family Foundation.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people, and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada and to foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

Media Contact: Jill Clark, Manager of Communications and Media Relations, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230, [email protected]