Ricoh maintains top position in the U.S. for the second year in a row while demonstrating steady year-over-year market growth in North America

EXTON, Pa., April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it has secured the #1 market share position for Continuous Feed Inkjet Systems in both the U.S. and Canada in the IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker – Calendar 2024. This is the second year in a row Ricoh has held the #1 position in the U.S.

Ricoh has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth in North America since 2021 in IDC's tracker, which monitors production inkjet device shipments. According to the tracker, in 2024, Ricoh's #1 market share accounted for 37.7% of the total inkjet market in the U.S. and 60.0% of the total inkjet market in Canada.

"We are proud to be recognized again as the market share leader in continuous feed inkjet in U.S. and Canada, which we believe reflects our commitment to co-innovate with the best partners and customers in the Graphic Arts industry and approach the business as a 'super' systems integrator for print professionals running presses and complex workflows on production floors," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Chief Global Sales Strategy Division and North America Sales Officer, RICOH Graphic Communications. "The combined knowledge and feedback have led to our most innovative hardware and solutions that are accelerating the transition from offset to digital in commercial print. As print providers continue to seek greater efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability, Ricoh's inkjet and services technology will respond with the speed, quality, and flexibility needed to meet evolving market demands."

The global inkjet printers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. Ricoh credits its #1 market share position in 2024 in large part to the success of its RICOH Pro VC40000 and RICOH Pro VC80000 continuous feed inkjet presses. According to Ricoh, the RICOH Pro VC40000 had a stellar year of new device placements, driven by a high-speed upgrade to this trusted continuous feed platform. The RICOH Pro VC80000, which launched in the latter part 2023, has quickly gained interest throughout the industry, with commercial printers, such as Kingery Printing Company and Cimpress, having invested in the digital press to transform their production print environments.

Ricoh is a keynote sponsor of the Inkjet Summit, taking place in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, April 14-16, 2025. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect in-person with RICOH Graphic Communications experts about the latest technology, solutions, and trends shaping the inkjet printing landscape.

For more information about Ricoh's commercial and production printing solutions, click here.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2025 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Ricoh USA, Inc., [email protected]; Porter Novelli for Ricoh USA, Inc., [email protected]