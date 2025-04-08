While traditional SPDFs are efficient document management tools, their media handling capacities are limited. Due to a curved path, unique format originals, such as plastic ID cards, can only be scanned on an MFP's exposure glass, resulting in a tedious and time-consuming process. This can result in downtime for businesses due to the physical sorting and setting of originals, frustrating paper jams, and misalignment of scanned images.

The RICOH IM C3510SD, RICOH IM C4510SD and RICOH IM C6010SD (RICOH SD Series) practically eliminates these challenges with a revolutionary production-class straight path SPDF. Incorporating paper transport technology from PFU – a Ricoh Company that manufactures Ricoh document scanners – it dramatically reduces jams while allowing for seamless scanning of mixed originals in a single batch. From thin cash register receipts to fragile thermal or carbonless paper to rigid ID cards, the SPDF on the RICOH SD Series accepts almost anything in its feeder. Users simply place their originals – any size, format, and orientation – in the SPDF and let the MFP do the rest. The RICOH SD Series automatically detects irregularities, and makes orientation and skew adjustments, producing a correctly sized image instantly viewable on the third-generation 10.1" Smart Operation Panel.

"The RICOH SD Series isn't just an evolution — it's a revolution in document management for the digital workplace with innovative scanning technology that redefines what business can expect from an MFP," said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Operations, Ricoh North America. "In today's hybrid work environment, organizations need scanning solutions that are not only fast and reliable, but also adaptable. By reducing the time required to scan mixed-sized and unique originals and improving the quality of scanned images, the RICOH SD Series helps businesses seamlessly digitize their workflows and accelerate digital transformation in a whole new way."

A flexible imaging platform

The RICOH SD Series provides all the advanced print, copy and fax features of a modern MFP with flexible and customizable technology that evolves with businesses' needs. A max print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, and a variety of paper tray and finisher options allow businesses to produce professional quality materials, like brochures, booklets, and presentations in-house. Smart solutions, such as RICOH Smart Integration and RICOH Streamline NX, enable users to personalize their device features, enhance document management and optimize digital workflows, while RICOH CloudStream gives businesses more control of their print infrastructures from the cloud.

Reliable security

Hybrid work has changed the way people collaborate, with information sharing no longer occurring within one location. With flexible and mobile workplaces continually evolving, businesses need assurance that their intellectual property and sensitive data remain secure. The RICOH SD Series incorporates Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 encryption as standard, improving the strength of passwords and keys stored on the MFP, and expands the number of admin accounts to reduce the risk of ID sharing. And with RICOH Always Current Technology, businesses can stay ahead of threats with the latest security updates to protect their information and workflows, while also getting access to new features and solutions without having to wait for a technician or purchase a new device.

Advancing sustainability

As an industry leader in sustainability, the RICOH SD Series reflects Ricoh's long-standing commitment to limiting environmental impacts and supporting sustainable outcomes for businesses worldwide. Designed with 47% post-consumer recycled plastics and using 100% recycled PET toner bottles, the Series' innovative scanning capabilities promote more digital workflows that reduce paper consumption and waste. An advanced Sleep Mode and a reformulated high-efficiency toner that fuses at a lower temperature also contribute to significantly lower energy usage.

