Ricoh Canada referral management technology to be implemented in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ricoh Canada Inc. has entered into an agreement to support Ontario Health's Central Intake implementation across multiple regions of the province.

Central intake models, sometimes referred to as single point of access models, are designed to receive, triage and route referrals centrally to the appropriate clinical setting. In Ontario Health's, Ricoh's referral management technology will support this model through centralized intake hubs.

Ricoh's referral management technology supports digital workflows for referral intake, information capture, data validation and workflow visibility.

"Ricoh is pleased to support Ontario Health's Central Intake implementation across multiple regions," said Kartik Rajan, VP, Digital Services, Ricoh Canada Inc.

Modernizing referral management across Ontario

Referral management has often relied on manual processes and multiple hand-offs between referring providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics.

Central Intake is intended to support more consistent receipt, processing, and routing of referrals.

Ricoh's referral management technology supports intake and routing workflows by capturing and directing referral documentation to the appropriate systems and teams.

Ricoh's role in Central Intake is part of its broader healthcare services portfolio, which includes workflow automation, enterprise content management, IT services and managed services.

"Central Intake is one example of the use of digital workflow tools in healthcare operations," added Kartik.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a global integrator in workplace transformation, operating in approximately 200 countries and regions and headquartered in Tokyo. Supporting customers' value creation, Ricoh offers workplace services and solutions that empower organizations to work smarter through advanced technologies--including AI-- together with long-standing expertise rooted in printing. Ricoh also operates commercial and industrial printing businesses and delivers new solutions leveraging inkjet technology. In the financial year ended March 2026, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,608 billion yen (approx. 16.4 billion USD).

For 90 years since our founding, Ricoh has upheld its mission and vision of empowering individuals to find Fulfillment through Work--and that commitment continues today. By understanding and transforming how people work, we unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2026 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada, Inc.

Ricoh Canada Inc., [email protected]; FleishmanHillard for Ricoh Canada Inc., [email protected]