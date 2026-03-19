Strategic alliance further accelerates print infrastructure modernization for businesses with more scalable print solutions for the digital workplace

MISSISSAUGA, ON and MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ricoh Canada Inc. (Ricoh) and Brother International Corporation-Canada (Brother) today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic alliance in Canada, building on an existing partnership in the U.S. to provide a comprehensive portfolio of complementary print solutions.

Empowering print modernization for Canadian businesses

Brother and Ricoh

Under this joint agreement, Ricoh will offer the Brother Exclusive Series to expand its portfolio of A4 office print solutions. With Ricoh's robust, solutions-oriented A4 imaging devices complemented by Brother's cost-effective, multi- and single-function desktop printers, businesses will now have access to a unified and complete portfolio of print solutions from Ricoh, with more options to modernize print infrastructures and enhance workflows in hybrid and distributed work environments.

"Organizations across Canada are reshaping their workplaces to accommodate modern workstyles, and they need flexible print solutions that support distributed teams without adding complexity," said Scott Dabice, Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Operations, Ricoh North America. "By expanding our A4 portfolio to include the Brother Exclusive Series, we're giving customers more choice, more value, and more ways to build print environments that fit the way people work today. Partnering with Brother augments our ability to deliver scalable, secure, and affordable solutions through a single provider, and we're excited for the new possibilities we will bring to customers, together."

Why hybrid work requires a broader A4 strategy

According to a Robert Half survey, 53% of employers in Canada offer hybrid work options to those in leadership roles, with an additional third of employers offering hybrid options to all regular employees regardless of seniority. Driven by the rise of hybrid and remote work, businesses need more compact print devices in decentralized setups. Ricoh will add the full Brother Exclusive Series lineup, including models such as the Brother MFC-L6915DW and Brother HL-L6415DW, to complement and expand its A4 portfolio, which includes award winning models like the RICOH IM C320F and RICOH P C375.

More options to support diverse workplace needs

With the Brother Exclusive Series now part of its A4 print portfolio, Ricoh will create more opportunities for businesses of all sizes to acquire affordable, high-quality imaging devices that seamlessly integrate with digital workflows and offer secure, mobile and cloud print solutions to accommodate flexible workplaces. The expanded portfolio adds new, increased options for document-intensive work environments, such as healthcare, legal, financial, and retail organizations, to manage their complete print infrastructure through a single vendor, using a common print management platform -- RICOH Streamline NX -- that is being adapted to support Brother devices.

"Brother is proud to collaborate with Ricoh to bring our Exclusive Series to even more businesses across Canada," said Tania Goffredo, Senior Director, Product Planning, Brother International Corporation-Canada. "This alliance combines Brother's proven reliability and cost‑effective technology with Ricoh's deep expertise in workflow optimization. Together, we're helping organizations of all sizes support hybrid and remote workplaces with compact, high‑performance devices that deliver exceptional productivity and long‑term value."

To learn more about Ricoh's print solutions, click here.

About Brother International Corporation (Canada)

Brother International Corporation (Canada) Ltd. is a leading provider of home office and business products, home appliances for sewing and crafting enthusiasts, and industrial solutions that help people work and create more efficiently. Brother Canada supports customers nationwide with a broad portfolio of innovative, reliable, and cost effective solutions.

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a global manufacturer with worldwide sales of 876.6 billion yen in the financial year ended March 2025 (approximately $6 billion USD) and more than 100 years of history. Brother International Corporation (Canada) Ltd. is headquartered in Montréal, Québec and has been deeply rooted in Canada since 1960, with fully integrated sales, marketing, customer services, quality control and warehousing facilities across the country to better serve customers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.brother.ca.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2026 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada, Inc.

Ricoh Canada Inc., [email protected]; Porter Novelli for Ricoh Canada Inc., [email protected]