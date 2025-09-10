Fifth honor in six years demonstrates the company's consistent leadership in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ricoh Canada Inc. today announced it has once again been recognized by Natural Resources Canada with a 2025 ENERGY STAR Canada Award for Manufacturer of the Year – Electronics. A five-time honoree since 2019, the achievement exemplifies an enduring dedication to the sustainable manufacturing of energy-efficient products, echoing Ricoh's commitment of nearly 50 years to conducting business in a way that supports the preservation of the environment and the sustainability of the planet.

"I offer my congratulations to this year's ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and industrial facilities do the important work of improving energy efficiency and increasing affordability for Canadians," said The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

As a Manufacturer of the Year for Electronics, Ricoh was recognized based on key activities in 2024 that exhibited leadership and innovation in developing and promoting ENERGY STAR certified products while raising awareness of ENERGY STAR across Canada. This included:

Launched the new ENERGY STAR certified RICOH IM C7010 and RICOH IP C8500 imaging devices incorporating sustainable design elements, such as 50% recycled content in the MFPs' mainframes, 50% reduction in single-use plastic packaging, and low-melt toner for energy savings.

certified RICOH IM C7010 and RICOH IP C8500 imaging devices incorporating sustainable design elements, such as 50% recycled content in the MFPs' mainframes, 50% reduction in single-use plastic packaging, and low-melt toner for energy savings. Published an article in TheFutureEconomy.ca emphasizing Ricoh's sustainability efforts and highlighting its previous ENERGY STAR Award win.

Award win. Promoted the ENERGY STAR brand through internal webinars, social media campaigns, employee advocacy, and company newsletters, reaching more than 13,000 employees, around key environmental dates like ENERGY STAR Day and Earth Day.

Day and Earth Day. Showcased Ricoh's sustainability initiatives with tradeshow materials and sales presentations featuring the ENERGY STAR brand, conducting over 56 internal and external presentations.

"Environmental sustainability is at the core of everything we do," said Donna Venable, Chief HR and Shared Services Officer, Ricoh North America. "We're proud to be consistently acknowledged for driving meaningful progress in this space with this recognition from Natural Resources Canada that reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering energy-efficient technologies that help our customers reduce their environmental impact."

In addition to contributing to ENERGY STAR, Ricoh supports energy efficiency and a sustainable society in a variety of ways, including the Ricoh Sustainable Development Award (RSDA), a monetary scholarship presented to a high school student whose science project demonstrates innovation in environmental sustainability at the annual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. In its 20th year, the RSDA has awarded more than $480,000 in scholarships to date. The 2025 winner, Hanah Koh of Harmony Science Academy in El Paso, TX, received $10,000 for her project, "HeatLeaf," which used smart design to create a small-scale renewable energy system that combined solar, wind, and thermal sources, and implemented biomimetic principles of plant species to generate power that could potentially be scaled to power homes.

Ricoh's commitment to environmental sustainability is rooted in the company's Founding Principles – The Spirit of Three Loves – established in 1946 by its founder, Kiyoshi Ichimura, and made an official focus of its business with the creation of an Environmental Promotion Section in 1976. The ENERGY STAR Canada Award is a reflection of this commitment, along with numerous milestones and achievements throughout Ricoh's history, including: Establishment of Environmental Principles in 1992 as guidelines for environmental conservation; development of the Comet Circle™ in 1994 as a concept for realizing a circular economy; receiving the World Environment Center (WEC) Gold Medal in 2003; and becoming the first Japanese company to join the RE100 in 2017.

