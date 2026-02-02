Acquisition advances Ricoh's position as global end‑to‑end workplace services provider

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ricoh today announced the acquisition of ET Group, a leading Canadian workplace technology and collaboration integrator. This strategic acquisition by Ricoh Canada Inc. accelerates Ricoh's expansion into high‑growth digital services, strengthens its position as a leading provider of end‑to‑end workplace experience solutions in Canada, and reinforces its global strategy to support an evolving workplace environment.

By integrating ET Group's audiovisual (AV) engineering expertise and long‑standing reputation for designing, delivering and supporting enterprise-wide collaboration environments -- particularly within government and other highly regulated sectors -- Ricoh further enhances its ability to provide scalable, technology‑driven workplace solutions across Canada.

Advancing Ricoh's Digital Services Strategy

"Businesses today need secure, seamless, and intelligent workplaces that empower people to collaborate from anywhere," said Meagan Moody, Country Manager, Ricoh Canada Inc. "ET Group's proven AV expertise, innovative service model, and deep customer trust are a perfect complement to Ricoh's digital services portfolio. Together, we can expand our impact and bring new value to organizations navigating increasingly complex workplace needs."

This strategic investment expands Ricoh's digital workplace capabilities with:

Enterprise grade AV design, integration, and support

Hybrid meeting and collaboration solutions

Managed digital workplace services

Workplace experience and on-site staffing services

The acquisition formalizes and expands the existing partnership between Ricoh and ET Group, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ricoh Canada.

"Joining Ricoh allows us to scale our impact while staying true to the culture and values that define ET Group," said Ahmed Ameen, Chief Operating Officer, ET Group. "Our shared commitment to empowering and supporting our people, as well as our focus on enabling more effective ways of working, opens exciting opportunities for meaningful growth."

Building a Stronger Service Network for Public‑ and Private‑Sector Organizations

ET Group brings a highly skilled team of AV engineers, designers, project managers, and support specialists trusted by major corporations, government agencies, and judicial systems. Its expertise in secure, resilient environments complements Ricoh's footprint with Canada's large enterprises and public institutions.

Customers will benefit from a more comprehensive service ecosystem that now integrates:

Audiovisual and collaboration technologies





Office and workplace experience services





Mailroom automation





Managed print, scan, and fleet services





On‑site staffing and managed services

This combined portfolio enables organizations to design, connect, and manage the workplace as a unified, intelligent environment.

Ricoh continues to make investments globally to deliver enhanced meeting experiences and hybrid work solutions for organizations worldwide, including the acquisitions of Presentation Products, Inc. (PPI) and Cenero (United States); DataVision, Pure AV, and AVC (EMEA); and Videocorp and Go2neXt (Latin America).

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh's global Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., stated, "This acquisition in Canada follows our recent acquisition of PPI and strengthens our Workplace Experience and digital services capabilities across North America. In line with our global strategy to invest in high-growth businesses, it also represents an important step toward greater alignment and consistency in our service portfolio. As we continue building a globally integrated workplace services business, we will further expand high-value offerings such as AV Managed Services, enabling customers to create more seamless and intelligent workplace experiences globally."

About ET Group

ET Group – a division of Pistil Enterprises Ltd. – is a Toronto-based audiovisual technology company focused on providing workplace technology solutions in North America. Alongside its design and integration expertise, ET Group provides top-tier service and support, as well as learning experiences to coach clients on new hybrid work practices. For 50 years, the company has helped its clients tackle their evolving and complex communication and collaboration challenges by providing workplace technology solutions that support their unique needs.

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

