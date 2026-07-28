New collaboration will advance accessibility standards, Para sport, universal design, and major event legacy in Canada and internationally

TRADITIONAL UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE ANISHINABE ALGONQUIN NATION (ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABE/ANISHINÀBEG), OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) have announced a new strategic partnership with the goal to advance accessibility, disability inclusion, Para sport, and accessible environments across Canada and beyond.

Rick Hansen Foundation and Canadian Paralympic Committee launch partnership to make sport and communities more accessible.

Nine in 10 Canadians believe the country should be more accessible. Yet too many sport facilities, schools, workplaces, venues, public spaces, and community environments continue to exclude people through design choices that limit access, independence, and belonging.

A shared ambition of both national organizations is the foundation of the partnership: to remove barriers, shift expectations, and help build a country where accessibility is designed from the start. Through the agreement, RHF and CPC will collaborate on accessibility leadership, education, research and knowledge exchange, storytelling and advocacy, and the co-development of new opportunities that support inclusion in sport and communities.

"This partnership is about turning belief into action," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Through the power of Para sport, we see every day how sport can change perceptions, open doors, and change lives. But for that impact to reach more people, the systems and environments around sport must be accessible. Working with the Rick Hansen Foundation gives us the expertise, tools, and shared leadership to help drive that change in Canada and contribute to progress internationally."

Significant work is already underway to support stronger accessibility standards and practices within Canada's sport system. RHF and CPC also plan to work collaboratively with the Americas Paralympic Committee and other partners to strengthen accessibility across major international sport events, contributing to a wider Paralympic Movement that is more accessible, inclusive, and future-ready.

The collaboration aligns with CPC's 10-year strategic plan, which focuses on delivering the Best Prepared Teams for Games excellence while enabling Canadians to experience the Power of Para Sport. It also supports RHF's mission to accelerate a global movement to remove barriers to inclusion so that people with disabilities can thrive in an accessible, inclusive, and healthy world.

"We know Canadians want a more accessible country, and we know the built environment is one of the biggest levers for change," said Doramy Ehling, CEO, Rick Hansen Foundation. "Accessibility benefits everyone. When we design spaces, events, and systems with people in mind, we create stronger communities and better experiences for all. This partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee is an important opportunity to connect accessibility leadership with the power and reach of Para sport."

The timing is significant. The 40th anniversary of Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour in 2027 and the LA28 Paralympic Games will create powerful moments to elevate accessibility, inclusion, and the role of sport in driving social change.

The partnership will also explore ways to engage youth, educators, sport leaders, athletes, partners, and communities in understanding disability inclusion and the value of accessible environments. Shared storytelling and advocacy will highlight the leadership of people with disabilities and demonstrate how universal design strengthens society.

The agreement runs through 2032, aligning with CPC's current strategic plan and the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games cycle. RHF and CPC will review progress annually and identify priority opportunities where collaboration can have the greatest impact.

Together, RHF and CPC will work to build a future where more Canadians can access, participate, lead, and belong through Para sport, accessible communities, and inclusive design.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About the Rick Hansen Foundation: RickHansen.com

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contacts: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Cynnamon Schreinert, RHF Media Contact, Hartley PR, [email protected] / 604-802-2733