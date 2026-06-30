Canadian Paralympic Committee reveals new logo

- New logo emphasizes Canadian identity

- Refreshed Paralympic Foundation of Canada logo also launched

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) has officially launched a new logo, effective immediately.

Featuring a full maple leaf on top of the Paralympic symbol – the Agitos, from the Latin meaning "I move" and representing the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality – the new logo puts CPC's Canadian identity front and centre.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) has officially launched a new logo featuring a full maple leaf on top of the Paralympic symbol. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

It is the latest update to CPC's core activities looking ahead to an exciting future for Para sport, following a new 10-year strategy launch in 2023, a brand refresh in 2024, and evolution of its strategic Power of Para Sport pillar last fall.

"We are very proud to be the stewards of the Paralympic Movement in Canada, and our new logo makes this connection clear – both ensuring we are fully recognizable globally as Canadians and showcasing the Paralympic agitos," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We are excited about the future of Para sport in Canada, and our logo reflects our direction as an organization. We are committed to creating more opportunities for all Canadians to experience the power of Para sport and look forward to the work ahead."

The new logo also follows International Paralympic Committee (IPC) guidelines and utilizes its refined Paralympic symbol, which was updated in 2020.

"Our logo is the anchor of our brand, connecting our Canadian identity with the Paralympic Movement," said Rachael Pinnock, Chief Commercial & Impact Officer, CPC. "The new logo aligns with our ambitious vision and is a statement of intent that we are ready for the next stage of Paralympic growth across the country. It belongs to every Canadian Para athlete, partner, and supporter who believes Para sport belongs at the centre of Canada's sporting story."

The Paralympic Foundation of Canada's (PFC) logo has also been updated to maintain consistency between the two organizations and reflect its tie to CPC. PFC is the philanthropic arm and funding partner of CPC, working together to ensure that every Canadian with a disability has the chance to access sport and pursue their potential at every level.

To access the new CPC and PFC logos, please visit: CPC Logo & Brand

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About the Paralympic Foundation of Canada: ParalympicFoundation.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected], 613-462-2700