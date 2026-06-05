Rachael Pinnock named CPC's Chief Commercial & Impact Officer

Strategic business leader joins CPC's executive leadership team

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Rachael Pinnock has been named the Canadian Paralympic Committee's new Chief Commercial & Impact Officer.

Pinnock, who officially started in the role June 1, joins CPC's executive leadership team with a focus on sustainable and diversified revenue generation, marketing, communications, strategic partnerships, and impact, deepening corporate and community engagement to elevate Paralympic sport.

Rachael Pinnock has been named the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s new Chief Commercial & Impact Officer. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee

Most recently CPC's director of commercial strategy and impact, Pinnock has been a driving force in the organization's 10-year strategic plan with a focus on the Power of Para Sport pillar – showcasing the value of Paralympic sport and how Para sport can help create a more inclusive and accessible society for all Canadians.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Paralympic Movement and Para sport in Canada. I'm delighted to take on this role at a moment when CPC is further embedding impact into its leadership and strategic priorities through the new Chief Commercial & Impact Officer mandate," said Pinnock. "It reflects a belief that success is measured not only by what happens on the podium, but also by the change we create beyond it. I'm looking forward to working with our athletes, partners, supporters, and the broader sport system to expand the reach and influence of the Power of Para Sport as we build toward LA 2028 and beyond."

Pinnock originally joined CPC in October 2023 as director of partnerships and business development. She brings a strong mix of experience from across the sport system, including work in both the Paralympic and Olympic environments in Canada and the UK, along with global marketing and communications experience with brands like BMW and MINI.

Pinnock succeeds outgoing Chief Commercial Officer Francois Robert, who is leaving CPC after 15 successful years of making innumerable impacts on the Paralympic Movement across Canada. During his tenure, Robert led CPC through significant growth in revenue, corporate partnerships, and awareness, and he leaves CPC in a strong position for the future.

"I am so pleased to welcome Rachael to her new role as Chief Commercial and Impact Officer. This leadership role reflects Rachael's tremendous skill in linking investment opportunities with innovation and impact, all designed to ensure our communities and country become more inclusive through the power of Para sport," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "An exciting future lays ahead for Paralympic sport, and with her impressive background in sport and business, Rachael brings a level and scope of experience that will help shape and contribute greatly to CPC's success.

"I would also like to thank Francois for his tremendous contributions over the past 15 years. Francois has both designed and built the strong foundation for Rachael and the team to head into the next chapter. I send my sincere appreciation to Francois for his valuable leadership."

Pinnock will work alongside the corporate partnerships, marketing & communications, and Paralympic Foundation of Canada teams as well as the entire organization and Paralympic community to enable more Canadians to experience the power of Para sport.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700