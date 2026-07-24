Heidi Peters selected chair and Christina Picton vice-chair of Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council

Both athletes will also sit on the CPC's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Heidi Peters (sitting volleyball) has been selected as chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council with Christina Picton (Para nordic skiing/Para ice hockey) set to take on the vice-chair role following the group's first meeting with its newly elected members.

Heidi Peters (L) has been selected as chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes’ Council with Christina Picton (R) set to take on the vice-chair role. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee

Peters officially becomes chair after serving as vice-chair since March 2025 and acting chair since April 2026, when former lead Jeremy Hall stepped down from the council. The three-time Paralympian is currently captain of Canada's women's sitting volleyball team, which recently finished fourth at the 2026 world championships. She was also part of the bronze-medal winning team at Paris 2024, the nation's first Paralympic medal in the sport.

"I am very grateful to have been elected as chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council for the next term," said Peters. "Over the last few months, I briefly stepped into this role as interim chair and am looking forward to building on that momentum. My current goals for the council are for us to increase two-way feedback with NSO Para athlete reps and the larger Para athlete population, ensure NSO Para athlete reps are valued and effective in their organizations, and gather Paralympic athlete data.

"I am eager to work alongside Christina Picton, who was elected as vice-chair, at the CPC Board of Directors level. It's great to see both summer and winter athletes represented in leadership. This new council is a strong group with diverse experience and skills. I have all the confidence that we will successfully represent and elevate Canadian Para athlete voices during this very exciting timeline for both sport in Canada and Para sport at large."

Picton is a two-time Paralympian in Para nordic skiing, competing at Milano Cortina 2026 and Beijing 2022. She is also a longtime team member and current captain of Canada's women's Para ice hockey team, including winning a silver at the sport's first-ever women's world championships in 2025.

"I'm incredibly honoured and grateful to have been elected vice-chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council," said Picton. "I'm excited to bring my energy, passion, and commitment to this role as we continue to empower the voices of Para athletes and help strengthen the Paralympic Movement as a whole.

"A huge congratulations to Heidi on being elected chair – an incredibly well-deserved appointment. I'm looking forward to collaborating with her and the rest of the council on the many initiatives ahead as we work together to support and advocate for Canada's Para athletes."

Both Peters and Picton, who were elected to the council last year with terms through the LA28 Paralympic Games, will also now sit on the Canadian Paralympic Committee's Board of Directors as athlete representatives.

There are seven members of the Athletes' Council, with varying terms of service:

Chair Heidi Peters, sitting volleyball – 2025-2028

Vice-Chair Christina Picton, Para nordic skiing/Para ice hockey – 2025-2028

Nathan Clement, Para cycling – 2026-2030

Brianna Hennessy, Para canoe – 2026-2028

Collinda Joseph, wheelchair curling – 2026-2030

Melanie Labelle, wheelchair rugby – 2026-2030

Marissa Papaconstantinou, Para athletics – 2026-2030

The Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council is an elected group of current and retired Paralympic athletes who advocate for the best interests of Canada's Paralympians and the Paralympic Movement in Canada.

For more information on the Athletes' Council, please visit Paralympic.ca/athletes/athletes-council.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700