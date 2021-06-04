Richardson Wealth Top Corporate Fundraising Team For Children's Hospitals Across Canada

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) was named the Top Corporate Fundraising Team for The Million Reasons Run charity organized by Sick Kids Foundation. Colleagues from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec dared to be part of the bold and audacious Richardson Wealth Team running over 3,300 kilometers during May 2021, crushing its goal for distance travelled. The Million Reasons Run charity raised $2.2 million to benefit 13 Children's Hospitals across Canada.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely proud of the Richardson Wealth Million Reasons Run Team who refused to let a pandemic thwart their efforts to make a difference in the lives of the 5,000 children that receive daily care in 13 children's hospitals throughout Canada. This fierce team of road warriors came together from across the country and answered the call when their communities needed them most. One of the core values of the Richardson brand for the past 165 years is, doing right by your community, a tradition we at Richardson Wealth are thrilled to continue. This conviction to help raise much-needed funds for children's health is just another powerful endorsement of our culture."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.5 billion in assets under administration (as at May 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com .

