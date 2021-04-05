Richardson Wealth Announces Doug Mair Appointment to Alberta Securities Commission

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today announced that Doug Mair, Director, Wealth Management and Investment Advisor at Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) in Calgary, was appointed to the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) for a three-year term beginning April 1, 2021.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering fair and efficient capital markets in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate, and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

Commenting on this appointment, Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Doug is a highly accomplished professional and is recognized as an industry champion in the province of Alberta. I am confident that Doug will be an outstanding addition to the ASC and the important role it plays in administering the province's securities laws."

Mr. Mair joined Richardson Wealth in 2004 as a founding partner in Calgary. He and The Mair/McIntyre Team and their clients were attracted to the Richardson family's principles of professionalism, integrity, transparency, and respect.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada. The Richardson family has been in business for over 164 years. Richardson Wealth has 19 offices across the country, focusing almost exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and customized innovative investment solutions. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has annually earned certification from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years and a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

