TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital") (TSX: RCG) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited ("Richardson Wealth") and Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. ("Bloom Burton"), two of Canada's premier independent financial services firms, have entered into a strategic alliance dedicated exclusively on the healthcare sector.

This strategic alliance helps unlock growth potential for both firms. Richardson Wealth expands an already broad shelf of wealth solutions by providing advisors and their high net worth clients preferred access to Bloom Burton's leading healthcare-specialized research, investment ideas, new issues, investment funds and investor events. Meanwhile, Bloom Burton's issuer clients and institutional investors will benefit from the investment capacity and expertise of Richardson Wealth's established and growing network of professional, experienced, and knowledgeable investment advisors. The firms also contemplate extensive cross-referral opportunities to better serve their clients.

"Our talented investment advisors and their clients are front and center to everything we do. Our top priority is to continue supporting them by providing access to a broad and growing suite of innovative wealth management solutions to deliver a differentiated client experience. This powerful alliance with Bloom Burton, and its leadership and expertise in the essential and growing healthcare sector, perfectly complements that commitment to advisors. Bloom Burton covers dozens of healthcare companies in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology and healthcare services sectors, and they are at the top of every Canadian healthcare league table for financings and corporate advisory", said Kish Kapoor, President and CEO of RF Capital Group Inc.

Brian Bloom, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Burton commented, "With over 19 Canadian locations, high calibre investment advisory teams, 32,000 clients and over $30 billion in client assets, Richardson Wealth is the ideal partner for Bloom Burton as we support the Canadian healthcare sector together. We look forward to having greater access to capital and networks, as we partner with one of Canada's leading independent investment firms."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $30.6 billion in assets under administration (as at January 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for each high net worth or ultra-high net worth client family, entrepreneur, or business owner. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com.

ABOUT RICHARDSON WEALTH

The next generation of wealth.TM

One of Canada's leading independent wealth management firms, Richardson Wealth provides strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth and ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The firm is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for the Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.RichardsonWealth.com.

ABOUT BLOOM BURTON & CO.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, company creation and incubation services, and direct investing via the award-winning Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust and the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare Fund. The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference plays a pivotal role in bringing together companies and investors in the healthcare sector, while the Bloom Burton Award Gala celebrates the most significant contributor to the innovative healthcare sector each year. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894, e-mail [email protected]

Related Links

http://gmpcapital.com/

