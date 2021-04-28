Richardson Wealth Advisors Named as Finalists for 2021 Wealth Professional Awards

7th Annual WP Awards Recognizes Excellence in Wealth Management

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) is pleased to announce that five advisors of its wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) are finalists for the upcoming 2021 Wealth Professional Awards, the leading independent awards program for the wealth management industry.

Over the last year, these advisors have been nominated for their outstanding leadership in five categories:

1. Canadian Advisor of the Year: Ida Khajadourian 2. Advisor of the Year – Alternative Investments: Francis Sabourin, Ida Khajadourian & Rory O'Connor 3. Advisor of the Year – Responsible Investments: Francis Sabourin 4. Portfolio/ Discretionary Manager of the Year: Francis Sabourin & Marc Dalpé 5. Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service: Jonathan Ross

Commenting on the finalists, Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are a firm of incredibly strong advisors so it's no surprise our professionals are being recognized for their leadership in such a wide range of categories. Being nominated is wonderful recognition of the incredible work they are doing for their clients and their communities. We congratulate them on a job very well done."

Winners will be announced at the celebratory awards show on June 3, 2021. More information can be found at https://wpawards.ca/

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $32.8 billion in assets under administration (as at March 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021 and a Best Workplace in Canada. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

