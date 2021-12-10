Rhonda Barnet Appointed to the Board of the Electrical Safety Authority Representing Consumer Interests

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Rhonda Barnet has been elected to the Board.

Rhonda Barnet is an experienced executive in the manufacturing sector holding titles of CFO and President & COO of AVIT Manufacturing as well as extensive experience on the Board of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), Canada 's Industry Strategy Council and Next Generation Manufacturing Canada. She was the first woman in history to chair the National Board of Canada's oldest, largest trade association, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

Ms. Barnet brings more than 30 years of financial and strategic leadership; as well as corporate governance, modern industrial policy, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategy, diversity, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), skills transformation and trade association leadership experiences to the Board. In addition, she is a successful entrepreneur and nationally and internationally renowned public speaker on industrial policy, skills of the future and diversity and a strong advocate for the advanced manufacturing sector.

"I am delighted to welcome Rhonda to the ESA Board representing consumer interests as an experienced executive and a powerful and influential champion for the sectors, causes and people she serves," said Annette Bergeron, Chair of the Board, Electrical Safety Authority. "Consumer needs are a key factor in ESA's operations and we look forward to Rhonda's unique perspective and expertise that will contribute to the important work we do for Ontarians."

Ms. Barnet is a graduate of Trent University with a B.Sc. in Mathematics & Computer Science and a Chartered Director. She has received a distinguished Alumni Award from Trent University in 2020, Inspiring Fifty Canada - Women in Technology Award in 2018 and a Business Hall of Fame Inductee in 2017.

The Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario with specific responsibilities under the Electricity Act and the Safety and Consumer Statutes Administration Act. As part of its mandate, ESA is responsible for administering regulation in four key areas: the Ontario Electrical Safety Code; licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians; electrical distribution safety; and electrical product safety.

