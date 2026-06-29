RGP Investments Announces that the Dissolution of the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio Has Now Been Completed

QUÉBEC, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - RGP Investments Inc. (formerly R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc.) ("RGP Investments"), in its capacity as manager of the RGP Investments Funds, announces today that the dissolution of the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the "Fund") was completed on May 31, 2026 (the "Dissolution Date"), as previously announced in the press release dated March 30, 2026.

The dissolution of the Fund was carried out further to the manager's decision, taken in the best interests of unitholders, to proceed with the orderly liquidation of the Fund's assets.

Prior to the Dissolution Date, the Fund had ceased accepting any new subscriptions for units, including those made under existing pre-authorized contribution plans, effective March 27, 2026, and investors were able to redeem their units of the Fund until the close of business on the Dissolution Date. All units still held by investors as of the Dissolution Date were subject to a mandatory redemption, without any applicable redemption fees or short-term trading fees.

As of the Dissolution Date, the Fund ceased its operations. Unitholders received the net proceeds of dissolution to which they were entitled, on a pro rata basis, based on the net asset value of the Fund on the Dissolution Date, in accordance with the terms set out in the Fund's simplified prospectus.

RGP Investments wishes to thank the unitholders and advisors who supported the Fund.

Additional Information

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available in the disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments is a firm offering investment solutions designed for independent advisors. We develop investment strategies grounded in rigor, clarity, and strong investment convictions. In a constantly evolving environment, our approach aims to address a wide range of needs while maintaining a consistent and disciplined investment framework. It is supported by targeted expertise, clearly defined investment theses, and rigorous portfolio management.

As manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges for the provision of, investment advisory and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed; their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. The RGP Investments Funds are offered through authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE RGP Investments Inc.

For More Information: Emmanuelle-Salambo Deguara, Chief Compliance Officer and Legal Affairs, Email: [email protected], Toll-free: 1 (855) 370-1077