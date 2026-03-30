RGP Investments Announces the Dissolution of the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio

QUÉBEC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - RGP Investments Inc. (formerly R.E.G.A.R. Investment Management Inc.) ("RGP Investments"), as manager of the RGP Investments Funds, announces its intention to dissolve the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the "Fund") on or about May 31, 2026 (the "Dissolution Date").

Effective as of the date hereof, no new subscriptions for units of the Fund will be accepted, including those made under existing pre-authorized contribution plans.

Investors of the Fund will receive a notice of dissolution at least 60 days prior to the Dissolution Date. Affected investors may redeem their units of the Fund until the close of business on the Dissolution Date, and all units still held by investors as of such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption. RGP Investments will waive any applicable short-term trading fees and redemption fees in connection with redemptions of units of the Fund prior to the Dissolution Date.

Investors who do not request redemption of their units on or before the Dissolution Date will receive proceeds equal to their pro rata share of all the property and assets of the Fund attributable to the relevant classes of units of the Fund that they hold, which is expected to correspond to the net asset value per unit of such classes on the Dissolution Date multiplied by the number of units held in the Fund.

As the Fund prepares to be dissolved, it may no longer be fully invested in accordance with its investment objectives as stated in the simplified prospectus.

Important Information

The above changes are subject to regulatory approval where required. RGP Investments reserves the right to suspend or postpone the implementation of any of these changes.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available in the disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments is a firm offering investment solutions designed for independent advisors. We develop investment strategies grounded in rigor, clarity, and strong investment convictions. In a constantly evolving environment, our approach aims to address a wide range of needs while maintaining a consistent and disciplined investment framework. It is supported by targeted expertise, clearly defined investment theses, and rigorous portfolio management.

As manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges for the provision of, investment advisory and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed; their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. The RGP Investments Funds are offered through authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE RGP Investments Inc.

For More Information: Emmanuelle-Salambo Deguara, Chief Compliance Officer and Legal Affairs, Email: [email protected], Toll-free: 1 (855) 370-1077