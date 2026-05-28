QUÉBEC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - RGP Investments Inc. (formerly R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc.) ("RGP Investments" or the "Company") today announced the refiling of certain Fund Facts relating to some of its mutual funds in order to correct a disclosure error.

Specifically, the distribution information included in the "Quick Facts" section of the English and French versions of the following Fund Facts documents was corrected:

Fund Name Classes Corrected Distribution SectorWise Conservative Portfolio A, F and P Generally distribute net income and net realized capital gains, if any, annually in December. SectorWise Balanced Portfolio A, F and P Generally distribute net income and net realized capital gains, if any, annually in December. GreenWise Conservative Portfolio A, F and P Generally distribute net income and net realized capital gains, if any, annually in December.

The corrected distribution is reflected in the Funds' Fund Facts dated May 27, 2026.

Important Information

The revised Fund Facts dated May 27, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the RGP Investments Inc. website at www.rgpinvestissements.ca.

Investors are encouraged to consult their advisor and carefully review the prospectus and Fund Facts documents before investing. Mutual fund investments may involve commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

These changes are subject to regulatory approval where required. RGP Investments reserves the right to suspend or postpone the implementation of any of these changes.

Additional information regarding the Funds is available in the disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments is a firm offering investment solutions designed for independent advisors. We develop investment strategies grounded in rigor, clarity, and strong investment convictions. In a constantly evolving environment, our approach aims to address a wide range of needs while maintaining a consistent and disciplined investment framework. It is supported by targeted expertise, clearly defined investment theses, and rigorous portfolio management.

As manager, RGP Investments is responsible for the day‑to‑day administration of the funds and for providing, or arranging for the provision of, investment advisory and portfolio management services. The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed, their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Mutual fund investments may involve commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses. Investors are encouraged to read the prospectus before investing. The funds are distributed through authorized dealers.

SOURCE RGP Investments Inc.

For More Information: Emmanuelle-Salambo Deguara, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Legal Affairs, Email: [email protected], Toll-free: 1 (855) 370-1077