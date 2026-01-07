QUÉBEC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - RGP Investments Inc. (formerly R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc.) ("RGP Investments" or the "Company") today announced changes to the Company and certain funds within its mutual fund lineup.

These changes, detailed below, include a corporate name change, renaming two of its funds, the appointment of Evovest Inc. ("Evovest") as sub-manager of the RGP Quantitative Global Equity Fund (formerly RGP Global Sectors Fund), updates to the investment strategies of this Fund, and the addition of Series I shares to the SectorWise Global Equity Portfolio Class (formerly RGP Global Sectors Class).

Company Name Change

As of January 1, 2026, the Company officially changed its legal name to RGP Investments Inc. (formerly R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc.).

Funds Name Changes

Effective January 5, 2026, the RGP Global Sectors Fund was renamed the RGP Quantitative Global Equity Fund (formerly RGP Global Sectors Fund), and the RGP Global Sectors Class was renamed the SectorWise Global Equity Portfolio Class (formerly RGP Global Sectors Class).

Appointment of a Sub-Advisor

RGP Investments is also announcing the appointment of Evovest Inc. as sub-advisor to the RGP Quantitative Global Equity Fund (formerly the RGP Global Sectors Fund) (the "Fund"). Evovest is an asset management firm headquartered in Montréal, specializing in global equities. Under this mandate, Evovest will oversee portfolio management and implement investment decisions for the Fund, under the supervision and direction of RGP Investments.

RGP Investments has approved updates to the Fund's investment strategies to better align with Evovest's new mandate and investment philosophy. The Fund's fundamental investment objective and risk level remain unchanged.

RGP Investments will continue to oversee the Fund in accordance with its internal governance and compliance processes. Detailed information regarding the sub-manager's mandate and the Fund's management approach is available in the regulatory documents filed on SEDAR+.

Addition of Series I Securities

RGP Investments is also announcing the addition of Series I shares of the SectorWise Global Equity Portfolio Class (formerly the RGP Global Sectors Class), which will be offered to eligible investors, in accordance with the terms set out in the Fund's disclosure documents.

Important Information

The above changes are subject to regulatory approval where required. RGP Investments reserves the right to suspend or postpone the implementation of any of these changes.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available in the disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments acts as the manager of the RGP Quantitative Global Equity Fund (formerly RGP Global Sector Fund) SectorWise Global Equity Class Portfolio (formerly RGP Global Sector Class), SectorWise Conservative Portfolio, SectorWise Balanced Portfolio, SectorWise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio, GreenWise Growth Portfolio, RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio, RGP Alternative Income Portfolio, RGP Emerging Markets Fund, RGP Global Infrastructure Fund, and RGP Global Concentrated Equity Fund (collectively, the "RGP Investments Funds").

As manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges for the provision of, investment advisory and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed; their values fluctuate frequently, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The RGP Investments Funds are offered through authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investments Funds is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

