RF Capital to Host Shareholders' Meeting on May 26, 2021, Files Proxy Circular and Annual Report

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. At the Meeting, Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will outline the details of the Company's growth strategy that it believes will make Richardson Wealth the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net worth clients.

The Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Live Audio Webcast Online: https://web.lumiagm.com/484442918 Password: rfcapital2021 (case sensitive) Voting Deadline: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

All shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the Meeting online. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote in real time at the Meeting. Unregistered shareholders, guests and media will be able to listen and view online via the live webcast available at the same link. Shareholders who hold their common shares with a bank, broker or financial intermediary and wish to vote at the Meeting must carefully follow the instructions provided by their intermediary.

The Company also announced today that its annual report and management information circular (Information Circular) are now available on its corporate website and on www.sedar.com.

Annual Report

This year's annual report outlines the Company's activities and achievements in 2020 and the progress made toward a bolder and brighter future. This year's report also profiles a few of the many exceptional advisory teams that call Richardson Wealth home. We encourage investors to read the report and learn how the Company intends to make it easier for advisors to thrive and be more successful at Richardson Wealth than anywhere else. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website here.

Management Information Circular

The Information Circular contains information about the Meeting, including details on a proposal to authorize the board to pursue a consolidation of the Company's common shares. The Information Circular also includes instructions on how shareholders can attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting. The Company urges all shareholders to read the Information Circular carefully to ensure that their shares are represented at the Meeting. The Information Circular can be accessed on the Company's website here and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.2 billion in assets under administration (as at April 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Great Place to Work for Women in 2021 and a Best Workplace in Canada. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com .

