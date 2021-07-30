RF Capital Reports Second Quarter Results

Richardson Wealth1:

Highest AUA Ever $34 billion; up $5.7 billion from June 30, 2020

97% advisors increased their AUA in 2021 Record Quarterly Fee-Income $58.9 million compared to $48.6 in Q2 2020 Second Highest Ever Adjusted EBITDA2 $15.1 million largely due to record AUA levels

12 percentage point improvement in expense ratio2 compared with Q2 2020 Improving Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.8% compared with 13.2% last year

Strongest Recruiting Pipeline Ever Engaged in discussions with advisors representing approximately $10 billion of AUA



Partnering with Envestnet Access to state-of-the-art portfolio management tool and Unified Managed Account Platform





Envestnet currently supports 106,000 investment advisors across 5,100 companies, including 47 of the 50 largest U.S. wealth management and brokerage firms Migrated Insurance Operations In-House Capture more of the economics, realize greater penetration rates, and meaningfully increase revenues on our insurance business

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital or the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported quarterly revenue of $79.1 million, record assets under administration (AUA) of $34 billion and adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $13.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We continue to break records month-after-month, ending Q2 with record AUA of $34 billion, record fee-based revenue, and a record recruiting pipeline. Adjusted EBITDA at Richardson Wealth nearly doubled to $15.1 million in Q2 2021 from $8.2 million in Q2 of last year, and increased 7% from the $14.1 million recorded in Q1 2021. These strong results reflect the tremendous collaborative effort at every level of our organization to make us the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients", said Kish Kapoor, President and CEO.

Commenting further, Mr. Kapoor said, "Our bold and audacious growth strategy is gaining momentum. As a result of the many organic growth initiatives underway, we have elevated the advisor experience and enhanced the recruiting value proposition for Canada's top advisors. All of this will have long-lasting and positive implications on value creation for all stakeholders."

Adjusted results are considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. Such measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Second Quarter 2021 - Select Financial Highlights



Three months ended June 30, Increase/

(decrease) Six months ended June 30, Increase/

(decrease) ($000's, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Operating Performance - Consolidated















Reported Results:















Revenue 79,064 7,070 71,994 n.m. 162,726 15,898 146,828 n.m. Variable advisor compensation 34,138 — 34,138 n.m. 69,612 — 69,612 n.m. Gross margin1 44,926 7,070 37,856 n.m. 93,114 15,898 77,216 n.m. Operating expenses2 34,096 8,178 25,918 n.m. 77,796 19,164 58,632 n.m. EBITDA - Consolidated 10,829 (1,581) 12,410 n.m. 15,317 (3,625) 18,942 n.m. Net loss (1,858) (2,351) 493 n.m. (9,333) (5,269) (4,064) n.m. Adjusted Results3:















Adjusted operating expenses2 31,583 8,069 23,514 n.m. 67,653 17,773 49,880 n.m. Adjusted EBITDA - Consolidated 13,342 (1,472) 14,814 n.m. 25,460 (2,234) 27,694 n.m. Adjusted net income (loss) 2,403 (2,242) 4,645 n.m. 3,470 (3,878) 7,348 n.m. Operating Performance - Richardson Wealth















Revenue 76,298 61,680 14,618 24 156,863 131,832 25,031 19 Gross Margin 42,160 34,191 7,969 23 87,251 74,289 12,962 17 Adjusted operating expenses 27,072 26,040 1,032 4 58,095 54,676 3,419 6 Adjusted EBITDA3- Richardson Wealth 15,088 8,151 6,937 85 29,156 19,613 9,543 49 AUA ($millions) - ending balance 33,991 28,266 5,725 20 33,991 28,266 5,725 20 Asset Yield4(%) 0.82 0.79 0.03 4 0.85 0.84 0.01 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)3 19.8 13.2 +660 bps 18.6 14.9 +370 bps Recurring fee-based revenue as a % of total revenue5(%) 77 79 -160 bps 74 77 -300 bps Adjusted operating expense ratio (%)3 64 76 -1200 bps 67 74 -700 bps



















1. Gross margin is calculated as revenue less advisor variable compensation. We use gross margin to measure operating profitability on the revenue that accrues to the Company after making advisor payments that are directly linked to revenue. 2. Operating expenses include employee compensation and benefits, selling, general and administrative expenses, interest expense in connection with our stock borrowing and lending business and transformation costs and other provisions. Adjusted operating expenses are calculated as operating expenses less transformation costs and other provisions. 4. Calculated as annualized commission and fee income divided by average AUA. 5. Calculated as fee income divided by revenues at Richardson Wealth.

Second Quarter 2021 – Other Operating Highlights

Record AUA per advisory team at $217 million , an increase of 25% compared with the $174 million at end of Q2 2020





, an increase of 25% compared with the at end of Q2 2020 Average household AUA grew to a record $1.1 million and the number of households with assets in excess of $1 million grew by 10% compared with the same period a year ago





and the number of households with assets in excess of grew by 10% compared with the same period a year ago Transaction deal flow was up almost 200% in Q2 2021 compared with the same period last year, partly due to strategic partnerships with Cormark and Bloom Burton





Achieved a better score than all the Canadian Banks and most of our other competitors on the 2021 Investment Executive Brokerage Report Card, as measured by net promoter score and IE rating





Recognized by a Great Place to Work™, the global authority on workplace culture, as:





A Best Workplace in Ontario







A Best Workplace for Women







A Best Workplace for Mental Wellness

Attracted additional top talent to our leadership team, including in the areas of: Full-time recruitment Strategic communication Digital transformation Tax and estate planning Program management Digital marketing

Impact of Consolidation of Richardson Wealth on Operating Results

Consolidation of Richardson Wealth

Q1 and Q2 2021 are the first full quarters in which Richardson Wealth's financial results were consolidated for a full reporting period. This change reflects the fact that we acquired 100% ownership of Richardson Wealth on October 20, 2020. Prior to this acquisition, we accounted for Richardson Wealth's results using the equity method and included our proportionate share of its net income in our income statement under the line item "Share of net income of associate". As a result, the comparability of results across periods is limited.

Further, prior to the transaction, RF Capital owned just 34% of Richardson Wealth, thus reported only that proportion of its earnings. After the transaction, we began to consolidate a full 100% of its financial results.

To assist readers in understanding the performance of our underlying business over time, we have included supplemental financial information for Richardson Wealth below.

Supplemental Financial Information – Richardson Wealth

The following table sets forth an overview of the consolidated financial results of Richardson Wealth for the periods indicated, on a 100% basis.



Three months ended June 30, Increase/

(decrease) Six months ended June 30, Increase/

(decrease) ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ %

















Commissions 10,131 6,558 3,573 54 23,149 15,771 7,378 47 Investment management and fee income 58,911 48,618 10,293 21 116,545 101,919 14,626 14 Interest 3,348 2,741 607 22 6,646 8,583 (1,937) (23) Other 3,908 3,763 145 4 10,523 5,559 4,964 89 Revenue 76,298 61,680 14,618 24 156,863 131,832 25,031 19 Variable advisor compensation 34,138 27,489 6,649 24 69,612 57,543 12,069 21 Gross margin 42,160 34,191 7,969 23 87,251 74,289 12,962 17

















Employee compensation and benefits 14,890 15,220 (330) (2) 32,713 32,437 276 1 Non-compensation expenses 16,313 16,338 (25) (0) 33,480 34,298 (818) (2) Transformation costs and other provisions 2,513 — 2,513 100 8,263 — 8,263 100 Advisor loan amortization 4,485 2,614 1,871 72 9,423 4,984 4,439 89 Expenses 38,201 34,172 4,029 12 83,879 71,719 12,160 17 Income before income tax 3,959 19 3,940 n.m. 3,372 2,570 802 31 Net income (loss) - reported 2,779 (387) 3,166 (818) 2,133 1,073 1,060 99 Interest 1,490 1,278 212 17 2,971 3,257 (286) (9) Income tax 1,180 406 774 191 1,239 1,497 (258) (17) Depreciation and amortization 2,641 2,922 (281) (10) 5,127 6,238 (1,111) (18) Advisor loan amortization 4,485 2,614 1,871 72 9,423 4,984 4,439 89 EBITDA 12,575 6,833 5,742 84 20,893 17,049 3,844 23 Adjusting items:















Transformation costs and other provisions 2,513 — 2,513 100 8,263 — 8,263 100 Share-based compensation — 1,318 (1,318) (100) — 2,564 (2,564) (100) Adjusted EBITDA - Richardson Wealth 15,088 8,151 6,937 85 29,156 19,613 9,543 49 Number of advisory teams 157 165 (8) (5)







AUA1at period-end ($ millions) 33,991 28,266 5,725 20



























Update on Growth Strategy

At our annual shareholders' meeting held on May 26, 2021, we unveiled the details of our bold and audacious growth strategy. We aspire to grow AUA to $100 billion and grow Adjusted EBITDA to between $200 - $300 million. We believe this plan will make Richardson Wealth and Patrimoine Richardson the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net worth clients.

To access a replay of the audio webcast and investor presentation from our most recent shareholders' meeting, please click here.

For further information, including an update of our three key strategic growth pillars and the considerable progress made during Q2 2021, please see the "Update on Growth Strategy" section to our Q2 2021 MD&A.

Preferred Share Dividend

On July 29, 2021, the board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.233313 per Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series B, payable on September 30, 2021, to preferred shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Second Quarter Conference Call

Presentation of Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Unless otherwise specified herein, financial results, including related historical comparatives, contained in this MD&A are based on our Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements, which Management has prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Canadian dollar is our functional and reporting currency for the purposes of preparing our consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use a variety of measures to assess our performance. In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, we use certain non-GAAP measures that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to and should not be considered alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined according to IFRS as indicators of our performance, liquidity, cash flows, and profitability.

Additional information about Non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation to its nearest IFRS measure, can be found under the "Presentation of Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures" section of our Q2 2021 MD&A.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to Management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects Management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Management. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release, including statements regarding the nature of our growth strategy going forward and execution of any of our potential plans, are not guarantees of future results and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed or anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including those described in this press release and our AIF. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market, credit, liquidity, operational and legal and regulatory risks, and other risk factors, including variations in the market value of securities, dependence on key personnel and sustainability of fees. In addition, other factors, such as general economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, may also influence our results of operations. For a description of additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, see the "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" sections in our 2020 MD&A and the "Risk Factors" section our latest AIF.

Although we attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained in this press releae is:

based on Management's reliance on certain assumptions it considers reasonable; however, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. As such, the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors, the list of which is not exhaustive;





made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, our Management and Board undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise; and





expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34 billion in assets under administration (as at June 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

