RF Capital Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced the voting results from its virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held on May 26, 2021.

1. Election of Directors

The 11 nominees listed in the Company's management information circular (the 2021 Circular) dated April 19, 2021, were elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Nathalie Bernier 95,372,832 94.68% 5,359,550 5.32% David Brown 94,101,250 93.42% 6,631,132 6.58% Marc Dalpé 95,135,037 94.44% 5,597,345 5.56% Vincent Duhamel 95,354,223 94.66% 5,378,159 5.34% David Ferguson 94,943,282 94.25% 5,789,100 5.75% Kishore Kapoor 94,393,075 93.71% 6,339,307 6.29% Julie Lassonde 95,407,433 94.71% 5,324,949 5.29% David Leith 95,338,753 94.65% 5,393,629 5.35% Jane Mowat 95,382,256 94.69% 5,350,126 5.31% H. Sanford Riley 94,308,575 93.62% 6,423,807 6.38% Donald Wright 94,214,872 93.53% 6,517,510 6.47%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed as auditor of the Company.

3. Approval of the Share Consolidation Resolution

The amending of the articles of the Company to permit the Share Consolidation was approved by special resolution (in the form set out in Schedule A to the 2021 Circular).

4. Approval of the Option Plan Resolution

The Option Plan Amendment was approved by ordinary resolution (in the form set out in Schedule B to the 2021 Circular).

5. Approval of the By-law Amendment Resolution

The By-law Amendment was approved, ratified and confirmed by ordinary resolution (in the form set out in as Schedule D to the Circular).

Detailed voting results for the Meeting can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.2 billion in assets under administration (as at April 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women in 2021 and a Best Workplace in Canada. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected]

Related Links

https://rfcapgroup.com/

