RF Capital Announces Retirement of Julie Lassonde From Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced Julie Lassonde is retiring from the Company's Board of Directors (the Board) to focus more time on the extensive business interests of the Lassonde family, the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation, and her other philanthropic and social impact initiatives. Ms. Lassonde has served on the Board since 2018, served as the chair of the Governance Committee and was a member of the Audit Committee. Following today's announcement, the Company's Board is comprised of 10 members.

Don Wright, Chair of the Board said, "Julie's strategic insights and active engagement have helped guide our transformation into the leading independent wealth management-focused firm we are today. She played an instrumental role as a member of the independent Special Committees that oversaw the sale of our legacy capital markets business and the consolidation of Richardson Wealth. Julie was also involved with the recent addition of significant new talent to our Board. On behalf of the Board, I extend our gratitude and best wishes to Julie."

Julie Lassonde said, "It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and dedicated Board members. I am happy that RF Capital (and its extended Richardson Wealth family) now has a bold and audacious growth strategy, considerable operating momentum and a highly experienced leadership team in place to deliver on its promises."

ABOUT US

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.5 billion in assets under administration (as at May 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

