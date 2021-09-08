RF Capital Announces Newly Created Head of Corporate Development to Spearhead Recruitment Initiatives, Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company) announced today that Natalie Bisset has joined as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development for its wholly owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), effective today.

Natalie is a proven leader with over 15 years' experience spanning wealth management, private equity, business development and stakeholder relations. She spent the last six years at BMO, where she held progressive roles including Director, Innovation and Strategic Initiatives and Senior Partner, Business Acquisition in Private Wealth. During her tenure, Natalie was, amongst other things, responsible for the acquisition of wealth management practices and creating growth opportunities.

"We are thrilled that Natalie has chosen to join the talented leadership team at Richardson Wealth at such a critical juncture in our growth story. She represents the next generation of leaders at our firm. Her appointment will supercharge our recruiting objectives and lays the groundwork for pursuing partnerships and acquisitions of like-minded firms", said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting further, Mr. Kapoor said, "Ms. Bisset is a results-driven professional with a proven track record of helping fast-paced, entrepreneurial, and dynamic organizations build innovative business development and value-creation strategies. This is another proof point that our exciting growth story is resonating with the industry's high-caliber talent."

Natalie earned her MBA from Ivey School of Business and currently sits on the Executive Committee for the Ivey Alumni Network Board of Directors. She is also deeply engaged in her community including mentoring young entrepreneurs, supporting various social impact organizations, and championing initiatives that enhance women's wellness, education and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.6 billion in assets under administration (as of August 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

