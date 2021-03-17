RF Capital Announces New VP Strategic Communications to Support Ambitious Growth Agenda

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company) announced today the appointment of Julie Burnham to the newly created position of Vice President of Strategic Communications for its wholly owned subsidiary, Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth). Ms. Burnham will join the Company effective April 5, 2021.

"Ms. Burnham will be Richardson Wealth's first Vice President of Strategic Communications and we expect that she will make a strong contribution to communicating our ambitious go-forward growth strategy later this spring" said Sarah Widmeyer, Director of Wealth Strategies at Richardson Wealth. "Ms. Burnham will be invaluable in telling the Richardson Wealth story to existing and prospective clients and advisors across Canada. And will be key to enhancing our overall advisor experience".

Ms. Burnham joins the Company from BMO Private Wealth (formerly BMO Nesbitt Burns), where she was Senior Advisor, Communications and Investment Advisor Experience. Julie has created brand-heightening opportunities for the leaders she worked with and has helped to define their culture and value proposition, internally and externally. Her ability to articulate the advisors' voice and understand their experience needed to service clients make her an excellent addition to our team in this exciting new phase of growth at our Company.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $31.4 billion in assets under administration (as at February 28, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

