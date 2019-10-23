Rex Murphy speaks to federal election result at ASC Connect conference

Panel discussions included sessions on collaborative enforcement, energizing Alberta's capital market and the future of Canadian energy

CALGARY, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - As part of the theme New perspectives for changing times, National Post columnist and Canadian commentator Rex Murphy delivered this year's keynote at ASC Connect and offered his insights on Monday's federal election results.

Other conference speakers included:

Grant Fagerheim, President and CEO of Whitecap Resources Inc.;

Sandi Gilbert, Chair, National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) and Managing Partner, InterGen;

Matthew Greiner, Assistant Director, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission;

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates;

Charlene O'Neill, Inspector, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP);

Peter Tertzakian, Executive Director, ARC Energy Research Institute;

Kristina Williams, CEO, Alberta Enterprise;

and several ASC representatives.

"We were pleased to bring together an outstanding line up of speakers, and a diverse group of market participants, to discuss important topics at such a critical time in our country and province," said Stan Magidson, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on the panelists and the complete agenda, visit the ASC's website.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

