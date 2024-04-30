APITIPI ANICINAPEK NATION, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Upgrades and an expansion are coming to the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation Community Centre. The federal government is supporting this work with an investment of over $2.9 million from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Chief June Black, the green and inclusive changes coming to the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation Community Centre will revitalize this community space.

The Community Centre is the hub of the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, bringing recreation, classes, and services to the community. It is where the community gathers for celebrations, language teachings, shared meals, and shelters in an emergency.

Improvements to the building will make it more accessible to a wider range of people and their mobilities. Environmental improvements will include upgrading interior and exterior insulation and the HVAC and cooling systems as well as installing solar panels. The building will also be expanded, resulting in more space for Elders to gather, increased capacity for Cree and Algonquin language teachings, expanded mental health counselling services, and much needed programs for youth and families.

Quotes

"Expanding the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation Community Centre and upgrading it with green and inclusive improvements means more accessible and better recreation and services for everyone in the community. From workshops to weddings to wellness programs, the community will have more space for important celebrations and increased access to vital services."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Community Centre is an extremely important event space on Apitipi Anicinapek Nation. Our community members, youth, elders, and children are our greatest resources. Their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being is of the highest priority."

June Black, Chief, Apitipi Anicinapek Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,994,481 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 29.5 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Contacts

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Tanya Matthews, Media Coordinator & Communications Manager, Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, 705-840-6607, [email protected]