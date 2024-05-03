STANSTEAD, QC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its renovation, the Théâtre Sans Frontières will be able to host a greater variety of shows, film screenings, exhibitions, conferences and other cultural events thanks to an investment of more than $2.1 million from the federal government.

Announced by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, this project will benefit the residents of Stanstead by enriching its cultural life, offering educational and artistic opportunities, strengthening social ties and improving local infrastructure.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the local environment.

An entertainment venue much appreciated by the community and visitors to Stanstead, the Théâtre Sans Frontières at the Stanstead Arts Centre will be renovated, which will include the modernization of the auditorium with the addition of 320 seats and a retractable screen for film presentations. A mezzanine will also be outfitted to accommodate Stanstead College students and will accommodate the entire programming of the Arts Centre and several community groups. Finally, the electrical and mechanical systems will be modernized to ensure efficient and sustainable operation of the building.

The funding will be used to breathe new life into this place which is a central point of the cultural and events life of downtown Stanstead. It will host a variety of cultural and artistic events as well as community activities. Its role will not be limited to entertaining as it will also be a driving force for the local economy, helping to revitalize Stanstead and make it a prosperous border town.

This project was realized thanks to the GICB program which aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"Le Centre des arts de Stanstead can now realize its renovation, modernization and development plans which will allow it to become a cultural and community beacon. This investment demonstrates our government's commitment to sustainable development and the vitality of communities across Canada.."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Gabriel Safdie and the Stanstead Arts Center are bringing back with this project a gathering place for the Arts to a modern theater with a lot of history. This investment adds to our growing offering of cultural activities in Stanstead while helping the revitalization of the heart of our city. Thanks to this great project, Stanstead will become even more of a tourist attraction in the region."

Jody Stone, Mayor of Stanstead

"On behalf of the Stanstead Arts Centre, I would like to express deep gratitude for the generous grant of $2.1 million allocated to the renovation of the Théâtre Sans Frontières. With a vision aligned with ecological standards, our new theater will not only honor our past, but also embrace a sustainable future. Designed to be a vibrant space for Stanstead residents, students and visitors, the theater will serve as a pathway to cultural enrichment, providing the community and beyond with quality arts programming. We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey, marking a pivotal phase in the evolution of the Stanstead Arts Centre."

Gabriel Safdie, Director and Founder, Centre des Arts de Stanstead

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,115,524 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 61.2% and greenhouse gas emissions by 110 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

