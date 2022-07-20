QUÉBEC, July 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) announces the publication of the standard CAN/BNQ 1784-000/2022, a revision of the Canadian Hydrogen Installation Code, which sets out the requirements related to the installation of hydrogen generating, dispensing and stocking equipment.

The revision ensures the continuity of the practices related to the safe use of hydrogen both in Canada and in the United States via the harmonization of certain requirements to Code NFPA 2, Hydrogen Technologies Code by the National Fire Protection Association.

This standard covers the applications involving gaseous or liquid hydrogen, excluding the ones related to vehicles that use hydrogen for propulsion or hydrogen transportation as well as various industrial contexts. Due to its strategic reach, the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec (MERN) have financially supported the revision of this standard that aims at ensuring the safety of Canadians.

Available for free on the BNQ's website, the standard is mainly intended primarily for professionals, transportation and storage companies, cities, and government and regulatory agencies.

"As a Canadian standards development organization, the BNQ highlights the importance of this new milestone as part of guidance on the safe use of hydrogen. This standard is the result of a long-term work based on scientific information and consensus from the standardization committee composed of Canadian experts. It is wide-ranging since it covers, among other subjects, fuelling systems, mining operations, laboratories or repair garages."

Julie Conseiller, Director – Development of Standards and Certification of Products, Processes and Services at Bureau de normalisation du Québec

"Standards to support the safe use of hydrogen are essential for continued and increased use of clean fuels in North America. SCC is pleased to see the completion of this work that addresses a need for both Canada and the US, and directly supports the objectives of the Government of Canada's Hydrogen Strategy."

Pierre Bilodeau, Vice President, Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement, Standards Council of Canada

"Updating this standard will simplify the safe deployment of hydrogen technologies. These will provide great prospects for decarbonization from which Quebec will benefit to reach its energy transition targets."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Minister Responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

