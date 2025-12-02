QUÉBEC, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) is holding a public review with a view to publishing the new national standard CAN/BNQ 9700-700 Strategic Integration of ESG Factors into Business Practices – Management Framework and Indicators, which aims to support enterprises SMEs in integrating ESG factors into their business practices. Stakeholders and interested citizens are invited to submit their comments and proposals until January 31, 2026.

This public review is part of the mandate entrusted by the Gouvernement du Québec to the BNQ to coordinate the development of a consensus-based Canadian standard on the enterprise performance in terms of sustainable development and ESG criteria. This mandate is part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy and aims to support the adoption of responsible and sustainable business practices.

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. The documents used to submit your comments on the draft standard are available on https://bnq.qc.ca/en/public-review.html.

A leveraged growth strategy for Canadien enterprises

In a context where large companies, investors, and financial institutions are demanding greater transparency on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, the standard CAN/BNQ 9700-700 Strategic Integration of ESG Factors into Business Practices – Management Framework and Indicators standard aims to provide a structured, progressive, and certifiable framework enabling enterprises to:

Identify, assess, and manage their ESG risks and opportunities based on an internationally recognized approach (SASB) that focuses on probability and impact.

Develop robust ESG indicators aligned with international standards (ISSB/SASB, EFRAG, ISAR).

Integrate a management system that can be certified by a third party, strengthening their credibility with contractors and funders

Integrate into international markets, including those in Europe, where communicating best practices in ESG criteria has become essential.

Establish processes that enable and support potential disclosure obligations (CSSB).

Developed with input from experts in business, academia, finance, and government, this standard proposes a three-level maturity system, enabling enterprises to move step by step toward ESG best practices. In addition to supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it promotes the resilience, competitiveness, and attractiveness of enterprises, while actively contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was developed to facilitate the assessment and communication of ESG criteria based on existing frameworks, and aims to enhance the consistency, comparability, and reliability of ESG communication. As such, it could eventually become a real leveraged growth strategy for enterprises that want to be ready to meet requirements and proactively position themselves in international markets.

"The aim of this standard is to make ESG criteria accessible to all enterprises, regardless of their size or sector of activity. It offers practical tools for assessing, structuring, and continuously improving their approaches, while strengthening their credibility with their customers, partners, and investors, and enabling them to better position themselves on international markets. All comments and suggestions are welcome in order to ensure its relevance and to ensure that it truly meets the needs of enterprises in their implementation of ESG criteria."

François Gingras, vice-président Innovation, Investissement Québec

The draft standard CAN/BNQ 9700-700 Strategic Integration of ESG Factors into Business Practices – Management Framework and Indicators is now available on the BNQ website : BNQ - Strategic Integration of ESG Factors into Business Practices. All comments received during the public consultation will be analyzed by the members of the standards committee responsible for revising the standard, and any adjustments deemed necessary will be made in preparation for the publication of the revised standard, scheduled for fall 2026.

