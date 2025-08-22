QUEBEC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) announces the publication of the Canadian standard CAN/BNQ 3682-420 Existing Sanitary Sewer Systems — Inflow and Infiltration Reduction Program — Guidelines. This new Canadian national standard helps municipalities prioritize initiatives and identify cost-effective solutions to inflow and infiltration problems.

Inflow and infiltration pose serious challenges for municipalities. They increase the risk of sewer backups, urban flooding, and overloads at treatment plants. These problems are worsened by aging infrastructure and the impacts of climate change. Standard CAN/BNQ 3682-420 provides a structured and rigorous framework to assess, plan, and implement a reduction program, covering both public and private components of sewer systems. Developed under a project initiated and funded by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), which also drafted the initial statement of work, the standard gives municipal leaders and professionals an essential tool to build more efficient, resilient, and sustainable systems.

The new standard is part of a broader series of complementary standards that support climate resilience and the sustainable management of wastewater in Canada. It is designed to help municipalities improve the management of their existing assets, with effective and affordable tools to better understand the impacts of inflow and infiltration on sanitary sewer systems.

The product of wide-ranging collaboration among municipalities, regulatory authorities, technical experts, and private sector representatives, the standard provides clear guidance on data collection and analysis, service level definition, intervention prioritization, and long-term monitoring and maintenance. It will enable municipal professionals to properly assess risks before committing major investments in studies and rehabilitation work.

"This new standard comes at a critical time, as Canadian municipalities face growing pressure to protect their infrastructure against flooding and to optimize public investments. BNQ is proud to support them in their efforts to improve the performance and resilience of their existing sanitary sewer systems."

Isabelle Landry, Principal Director at BNQ

"The Standards Council of Canada is proud to have initiated and supported the development of this standard, which responds to a concrete need in the municipal sector. By providing a solid framework to reduce inflow and infiltration, it will help communities build more sustainable networks, optimize their investments, and strengthen their resilience to climate change."

Anneke Olvera, Programs Director, Standard Council of Canada

