Review Panel Roster -- Call out for potential members of the Impact Assessment Roster for review panels under the Impact Assessment Act

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's Impact Assessment Act (IAA) came into force in August 2019 to strengthen environmental protection in Canada, restore trust in how decisions are made, and grow the economy. The IAA prescribed new rules that mean decisions on projects will be guided by science, evidence and Indigenous knowledge. Assessments will look at proposed projects' broader impacts, both positive and negative, including environmental, economic, social, and health.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is seeking applications from persons willing to serve as members of the Impact Assessment Roster (IA Roster) for review panels under IAA, including for integrated assessments with lifecycle regulators such as the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) or Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

The IA Roster is a list of eligible candidates for appointment by the Agency as members or chairpersons of independent review panels mandated to assess the potential impacts of designated projects under IAA. The Agency has used a roster to select members for assessments by review panels since 2008. If members of the IA Roster are appointed to an integrated review panel, they could also be cross-appointed as Commissioners of the CER or Commission Members of the CNSC, as needed.

An impact assessment by review panel is a public review of the potential impacts of a designated project and is conducted by an independent panel of experts. Integrated review panels are established when a designated project includes physical activities that are regulated under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act or the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. Once appointed to a project-specific review panel, members conduct an impact assessment in accordance with their terms of reference and the requirements of the IAA. Panel members receive and analyze submissions, review documents, hold public hearings, and prepare and submit a report outlining their rationale, conclusions and recommendations to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Integrated review panels would also have additional responsibilities as required under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act or the Nuclear Safety and Control Act.

Information on how to apply can be found in the Notice of Opportunity . Review of applications will begin on November 9, 2020 and candidates are strongly encouraged to submit their applications by this date. After this date, applications will be retained and may be considered up until an appointment to the position is made.

A selection committee will conduct the assessment and screening of applicants. Successful candidates will be announced at a later date and would be placed on the IA Roster for a six-year term to be considered for panel appointments, as necessary. The Governor in Council could also consider successful candidates for cross appointment to integrated review panels with the CER or CNSC, as necessary.

