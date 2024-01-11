REVEL Sees Great Promise for 24th Office Expansion in Waterloo

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - REVEL Realty Inc., one of the fastest growing independent real estate brokerages in Ontario, has graciously opened the doors of expansion to the region of Waterloo. REVEL Waterloo will strategically locate its first office in the heart of the village of St. Jacobs, a charming and central locale with excellent proximity to servicing the Tri-Cities area, estimated to be the third fastest growing area in Canada.

REVEL Realty Sees Great Promise for 24th Office Expansion in Waterloo Post this NICK POPE - REVEL WATERLOO (CNW Group/Revel Realty Inc Brokerage)

Boasting a dynamic and thriving tech ecosystem, which already includes the expansion of tech giants like Google, Apply Board and Arctic Wolf, not to mention hubs and incubators such as Communitech and Velocity, Waterloo is also a renowned educational sector, hosting the University of Waterloo and Wilfred Laurier, as well as Conestoga College.

Founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, see unlimited potential for REVELutionizing real estate in the area, citing amazing prospects for increased expansion and brand influence in this northwestern region of Ontario.

"REVEL Waterloo is the realization of a long awaited dream for our company. The area is as promising as it is conducive to innovation and a modern vision, which we feel is synonymous with our creative brand," explains Ryan Serravalle.

"We see REVEL finding a like minded space alongside similar visions for business in the area," reiterates Nicki Serravalle. "The Region of Waterloo is technology-driven and REVEL's innovative approach to real estate will be well-received."

Nick Pope, a young, ambitious, and community driven agent, who is committed to elevating the real estate experience for his clients and agents, will lead the charge as REVEL Waterloo's official Head Coach.

"As a member of this community, I know that there is a need for a real estate brand with a strong local presence," explains Nick. "Opening a REVEL office will allow me to provide the type of service that the communities of Waterloo expect."

"I have had a vision of working with like-minded people to build a team culture where we all work together to better ourselves and the community, and REVEL is a brand that aligns with my vision."

With REVEL Waterloo, REVEL's official 24th office in Ontario, expanding to Waterloo, and surrounding areas, is a strategic bet on a growth trajectory that continues to outpace most Canadian cities. Over one million people visit the St. Jacobs market every year, making the location an ideal landing spot to begin a real estate REVELution. Lively and vibrant with a rich heritage and a strong sense of community, the values of teamwork and collaboration amongst real estate agents, above competition, will immediately be on full display when REVEL officially takes root in Waterloo.

As REVEL prepares to celebrate its 10 year anniversary in business this year, relentless interest in expansion has only testified to the credibility and future longevity of the REVEL brand, while affirming the prosperity of 25 offices and over 400 agents who continue to REVELutionize real estate in Ontario. And although another area has been spoken for with this recent expansion to Waterloo, REVEL is poised and motivated to welcome talented agents and entrepreneurial leaders who are interested in Joining the REVELution as valued members of the REVEL family.

