REVEL EXPANDS EAST WITH YOUR TEAM KINGSTON

For over 30 years, Jeff Easton has successfully navigated the customer relationship field while earning industry awards and accolades along the way. Passionate about providing the best possible real estate experience for all his clients and dedicated to going above and beyond the duties of service as an agent, Jeff is proud to be recognized as a consecutive top producer in Kingston, attributing his success to the trust that his clients have in him. Jeff's creative approach and passion for real estate is contagious. He is highly committed to building a team of creative, passionate, and generous realtors with the utmost integrity. A creative marketer and an avid contributor to local charities, Jeff Easton will officially assume the Head Coach position for REVEL's foray into Kingston.

Shawna Easton joins REVEL Kingston from an award winning five year tenure in real estate, where she has led Your Team Kingston as its team manager. Educated with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Health Studies and Education from Queen's University, and formerly a French immersion teacher, Shawna offers REVEL Kingston invaluable organizational expertise alongside acumen implementing structure, systems and team building foundations, which has culminated in the achievement of the Pinnacle Club Team award in 2022. Fluent in French and a proven leader, Shawna will also assume the Head Coach position for REVEL Kingston, alongside her husband Jeff Easton.

"We truly believe that our team and style are almost identical to REVEL's mission statement, and we have the same pillars of success," explains Jeff Easton. "We are a big believer of supporting local, giving back to our community and also hosting creative events. Culture is super important to us and being fresh and new is always top of mind. We believe Revel is going to make a big splash in the Real Estate world so we wanted to jump on that train and be part of the growth."

REVEL sees exceptional promise through this official introduction of the brand to Eastern Ontario.

"We are honoured to have the reputation, credibility and marketing savvy of this group added to our family of agents and leaders at REVEL," summarizes Ryan Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "Jeff and Shawna are true leaders, in every sense of the word, and at REVEL we hold agents and brokers who seek to take their professional growth in this direction in the highest regard."

Such a bold and strategic easterly move will certainly extend the periphery of REVEL's influence throughout Ontario, empowering an already growing network of agents and office locations who benefit from the inclusion of reputable professionals like Your Team Kingston.. REVEL believes that REVEL Kingston will maximize and inevitably leverage REVEL's focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention REVEL's top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, to create opportunities for current and future agents, affiliations, looking to Join The REVELution. REVEL is proud to welcome Jeff, Shawna, Hannah, Gerald and Angelica, and sees incredible potential for growth on the horizon for this venture.

"We are excited to offer what we do best at REVEL to Jeff and Shawna from 'Your Team Kingston'," adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL, and as we celebrate ten reputable years in the real estate business this year, we are ecstatic to invite Jeff and Shawna & team into our family, knowing, with full confidence, that we can achieve more together based on our team-first approach to real estate."

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals, like the Your Team Kingston, who aspire to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, while most recently implementing REVshare and Cap Commission programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and all star teams like Your Team Kingston, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always created its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to creating opportunities for like-minded professionals, the brand continues to attract top performing and community respected agents as well as power teams like the Your Team Kingston, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

