REVEL Welcomes Powerhouse Broker Trio To Lead REVEL DURHAM expansion office

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that the powerhouse broker trio of Doug Gordon, Walid Dorani and Gino Spagnuolo will lead REVEL's expansion into Durham. Building upon recent expansion in Toronto West, REVEL Durham will begin to triangulate the Greater Toronto Area with the REVEL brand, while establishing a prominent presence in areas north and east of the metropolis. Having already staked a claim on this marketplace with a homegrown reputation of hard work and ethical business practices, Doug, Walid and Gino will form a unique leadership team with the intent of growing REVEL's market share in a thriving, and developing region of Ontario.

"I joined Revel because they stand apart from the status quo, driven by great leadership with a progressive vision that aligns with my goals," explains Doug Gordon. "I want to be a part of and help grow an inspiring brand. Under the Revel brand, I hope to help foster a dynamic, professional environment where true collaboration and innovation thrives in order to provide exceptional value for our real estate clients."

"The breaking away from conventional practices resonates with my own approach to real estate," adds Gino Spagnuolo. "With forward-thinking leadership and a brand vision that focuses on elevating the industry, I'm excited to contribute to this culture of innovation, growth, and success."

"I remember starting out in the real estate business and feeling like a fish out of water," adds Walid Dorani. "Everyone seemed to be doing their own thing, and there wasn't much collaboration or mentorship. That's why REVEL's innovative and dynamic approach stood out to me. What I love about REVEL is the supportive community of like-minded professionals who are driven and incentivized to help each other succeed. Having a head coach in place means agents get real, hands-on support to help them thrive. My goal under the REVEL brand is to foster that growth and mentorship, creating an environment where agents feel empowered and fully equipped to take their business to new heights."

Such an expansion move marks a major milestone for REVEL'S 10th anniversary in business. With a goal in 2024 to grow by ten offices to commemorate ten years in business, REVEL Durham will be the official tenth office, realizing the fulfillment of this prognostication, and validation for a brand that continues its exponential growth. In 2024 alone Revel expanded to Timmins, Waterloo, Campbellville, Espanola, St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake(McGarr Realty Alliance), Kingston, Toronto West, and most recently, North Bay. To include three, reputable and renowned brokers to REVEL's stable of leaders will do well to extend and bolster REVEL's far reaching network, as well as add to the growing list of expansion offices, which will most likely exceed expectations with a few more slated to be announced before the end of the calendar year.

REVEL regards this trio of talent as a major expansion advantage for a brand that truly values the people who have earned promotional opportunities through impressive work ethics and an adoption of the business principles REVEL insists upon for each of its 33 offices in Ontario.

"We are honoured to welcome Doug, Walid, Gino and their team into our REVEL family. Our ambitions and visions for real estate are like minded, as well as our passions to offer elite service to our clients and colleagues," explains founder of REVEL, Ryan Serravalle. "To acquire three incredible leaders, who will drive REVEL Durham, is a first for us, and one that we are extremely excited about."

REVEL is confident that its focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention its top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, will continue to create opportunities for agents, affiliations, and client networks throughout the province and beyond.

"We are overwhelmed with enthusiasm when we attract agents, brokers and teams that share our core principles of business," adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL, we work to create confidence in our agents so that they aspire to leadership positions. Doug, Walid and Gino already have a headstart in this regard."

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

