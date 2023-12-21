REVEL EXPANDS ONCE AGAIN WITH ITS 25TH LOCATION IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

NIAGARA FALLS and HALTON HILLS, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - REVEL Realty Inc., one of Canada's fastest growing real estate companies, is ecstatic to announce that Ryan and Alyson Haydar of The Haydar Real Estate Team, one of Ontario's most prominent and reputable real estate teams, has officially taken leadership of REVEL'S 25th office in the Halton region, specifically serving Milton, Georgetown, Acton, as well as surrounding areas. Ryan Haydar, previously of Remax, and a consistent industry award winner with over 22 years sales experience, and Alyson Haydar, an invaluable Team Coordinator responsible for client care before becoming an integral member of the sales team, see REVEL Escarpment as an opportunity to expand an already successful sales team into the larger vision of building a formidable office. REVEL Escarpment will serve clients with supreme attention paid to quality of service with the ultimate goal of REVELutionizing real estate in an area deserving of a surge of energy, creative acumen, and a team first work ethic approach. Having specialized in luxury, residential and rural farm properties, while acquiring expertise in commercial and industrial sales, Ryan Haydar has become a sales leader who has achieved numerous accolades to validate his accomplishments in the real estate industry. Citing community as the heart of their work, The Haydar Real Estate Team combines expert knowledge, caring advice and a commitment to elite service as the key components to a successful and proven real estate vision. REVEL is proud to welcome this amazing contingent of leaders and professionals, who are motivated to graduate from Haydar Team to REVEL office, while exceeding expectations and disrupting the status quo, a trademark of REVEL's celebratory and trailblazing business philosophy.

As REVEL approaches its 10th year anniversary as a brokerage in business, founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, are honored to invite reputable professionals like Ryan and Alyson Haydar, and their supportive team, into leadership roles, combining forces with individuals who are like minded in their approach to REVELutionizing real estate. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a roster of industry leading agents through its innovative Revel Ed program, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for ambitious real estate agents, and brokers alike, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, or ownership of a REVEL office.

Within months, and to finalize the 2023 calendar year, REVEL has expanded to establish offices in Timmins, Halton Hills, and Waterloo, exceeding annual projections for its rapidly growing expansion trajectory, which has simultaneously, through its enticing brand influence, tipped market share numbers in numerous real estate boards throughout Ontario. Entering the Halton region, while also servicing cities and towns along the Escarpment, will not only strengthen REVEL's influence in an area where it has already established a healthy presence, but also it will link current, REVEL office networks to enable consistent and exceptional reach to potential markets in need of a REVELutionary push.

With future new office announcements looming in the New Year, REVEL expects to enter 2024 well equipped to accommodate REALTORS who have expressed a relentless interest in investigating the benefits and advantages of Joining the REVELution in designated cities pinned by REVEL for future expansion pursuits. As successful REALTORS and real estate teams continue to inquire into what has become a bonafide business model, it is evident from signed contracts, improvements in sales, and recruitment of REALTORS, that REVEL offers a proven system designed to create diverse streams of income to support sales and a work culture based on teamwork, collaboration, and a desire to celebrate the inspiring moments in life rooted to home ownership.

