REVEL EXPANDS NORTH ONCE AGAIN TO LAUNCH ITS 23RD OFFICE IN ONTARIO

NIAGARA FALLS, ON and TIMMINS, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that another city in Ontario will join the REVEL family in what has become a rapid expansion of offices throughout the province. The charming, northern city of Timmins will officially host Revel's 23rd office, removing it from the list of prospected cities available for growth and expansion, while cementing Revel's presence in the northern quadrant of Ontario.

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals looking to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative Revel Ed program, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, and brokers alike, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, or ownership of a REVEL office.

In this ambitious light, Cedric Bradette, a perennial top selling agent in Timmins, will lead Revel's office as its appointed Head Coach. Passionate about people, properties, and helping his homegrown network of clients satisfy their real estate interests, Cedric offers an impressive resume of sales alongside a charismatic approach to selling real estate, which coincides nicely with REVEL's vision for REVELutionizing real estate in the area. REVEL sees exceptional potential for its office in Timmins, led by Cedric and his industrious team of agents, and looks forward to offering the benefits of its education, marketing acumen, and technological systems to the advancement and progress of the REVELution in Timmins.

"From the onset and inception of REVEL, we never imagined that the reach of our brand would extend so quickly, and over great distances, to provide agents the opportunity of something outside the status quo," explains Ryan Serravalle, founder of REVEL.

"We see REVEL as more than an alternative," adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "We see REVEL as an invitation to diversify your real estate business, and to grow into leadership and ownership positions under a dynamic and innovative vision, in areas where growth has been otherwise stagnant or complacent under the same, and rather traditional expectations of how real estate should be traded."

REVEL has always strove to create its own space in a competitive real estate market, and as a result of its relentless, underdog efforts, is continuing to amass increased market share with its mission to modernize the way real estate is marketed, promoted, and transacted.

REVEL Timmins will provide another connection to existing REVEL offices, extending an already impressive network for referrals, while encouraging more growth in areas with like minded real estate professionals interested in the excitement of REVELutionizing their own business prospects in their respective locales. Exploiting a presence and influence that becomes stronger with each office that joins REVEL, the possibility of future growth in cities who are open to expansion, is as exciting as it is remarkable.

REVELutionizing real estate for almost a decade, REVEL is now positioned to offer the opportunity to own your own REVEL brokerage anywhere in Canada through franchising. Fully equipped to offer support during all stages of startup, growth and expansion of offices, REVEL has made leading a REVELution a real possibility for REALTORS who seek to redefine their career and disrupt their market in a positive, innovative and stylish way.

