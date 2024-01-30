REVEL EXPANDS NORTH AGAIN IN ESPANOLA AND MANITOULIN ISLAND

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, ESPANOLA, ON, GREATER SUDBURY, ON and MANITOULIN, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - REVEL REALTY INC., one of Ontario's fastest growing independent real estate brokerages is excited to announce the expansion of its service reach to the northern area of Espanola and Manitoulin Island. Having already expanded to northern cities like Sudbury, Georgian Bay/Tiny and Muskoka, REVEL is positioned to triangulate real estate services offered with this recent office expansion. REVEL Northern Group is set to REVELutionize real estate in this niche northern area of growth and population migration.

Alex Hartle - Agent, Jordan Stephens - Broker, Nolan Blum - Agent (CNW Group/Revel Realty Inc Brokerage)

Espanola is a town in Northern Ontario, Canada, situated in the Sudbury District and situated on the Spanish River. Well known for its native heritage and the place where the sport of ringette was created, Espanola is considered widely as "The Home of Ringette." Characterized by its history of paper industry, Espanola funnels into popular fishing and tourist destination, Manitoulin island.

Leading REVEL in this promising area are top selling agents, Jordan Stephens and Alex Hartle. Jordan Stephens offers close to ten reputable years of experience, which includes sales achievements in the top two percentile, to this leadership role. An innovative and creative entrepreneur, Jordan is also a registered new home builder and specializes in waterfront, rural and investment properties. His experiences are varied and relevant, and his expertise in all facets of real estate will provide an excellent foundation of growth from the REVEL Northern Group.

Alex Hartle grew up in Nickel City and is proud to call it home. Over the past eight years, Alex has proven to be a confident and capable real estate professional who leverages his insistence on quality service as the foundation of his impressive sales track record, and personal real estate investments. Alex will provide invaluable expertise to REVEL's newest expansion location, and looks forward to working with Jordan to grow the influence of the REVEL brand in this growing, north eastern quadrant of Ontario.

"To join a brand that compliments our own ideas and vision, and to be in an environment of creative ideas and with genuine people who build you up, not to mention people who consistently give back to their communities, made it an easy choice for us to join REVEL," adds Alex Hartle, "we wanted no ceiling on our growth and REVEL provides that in every way."

"The northern quadrant of Ontario has been very friendly and welcoming to REVEL. Agents and clients alike are gravitating towards the allure of our brand, and the principles and values that guide it," summarizes Ryan Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "When we see how passionate and motivated top selling agents are, to join and help lead our REVELution, we are revitalized by their energy and promise."

Serving Manitoulin Island, a growing tourist mecca, is also an appealing option to diversify this specific expansion office. Manitoulin island is the largest lake island in the world, large enough that it has over 100 lakes in itself. A very popular fly-in, and drive-in, destination for outdoor activity enthusiasts, Manitoulin provides an interesting caveat to an alternative niche real estate market in this particular region.

"REVEL sees another dimension with Manitoulin," outlines Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "With cottage ownership on the rise, Manitoulin presents exceptional opportunities for an affordable cottage lifestyle in an incredibly beautiful area of Canada."

With only one month of 2024 in the books, REVEL continues to attract aggressive interest in location availability. Expanding with three more locations in little more than a month, REVEL anticipates a busy 2024 filled with 10 year anniversary in business celebrations and more expansions. As the REVEL brand organically grows into cities and townships craving a REVELutionary change to the status quo, REVEL continues to expand its infrastructure to ensure full time support and talent behind each and every expansion initiative. In this light, REVEL looks forward to accommodating requests from real estate professionals looking to advance their streams of income and career opportunities in the industry.

