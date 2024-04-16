REVEL BARRIE MERGES WITH THE HARRIS CLEMMENS TEAM TO CREATE REAL ESTATE STRONGHOLD IN BARRIE AND SURROUNDING AREAS, INCLUDING MUSKOKA

NIAGARA FALLS, ON and BARRIE, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that its office in Barrie will merge with The Harris Clemmens Team to create a powerhouse presence in Barrie and Simcoe County, with a reach that extends to Muskoka and beyond. The Harris Clemmens Team is a reputable real estate team with an excellent track record of sales and over fifteen years experience in the industry. Led by Brendan Clemmens, Ross Harris and Mandy Johnson, The Harris Clemmens team has established itself as a progressive group of professionals with a spirited vision to client service, and an insistence on achieving mutual respect in the client agent relationship. REVEL both values and promotes such principles as integral components to its company's mission statement, which makes this merger a natural growth initiative. Combining forces, and entrusting The Harris Clemmens Team to lead the REVEL Barrie office into the next phase of its tenure in Barrie was an automatic decision that is destined to create an immediate impact on the real estate market in Barrie and surrounding areas.

REVEL REALTY BARRIE MERGES WITH HARRIS CLEMMENS TEAM Post this Ross Harris, Mandy Johnson, Brendan Clemmens - Harris Clemmens Real Estate Team (CNW Group/Revel Realty Inc Brokerage)

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals, like The Harris Clemmens team, who aspire to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, teams, and brokers alike, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, or ownership of a REVEL office.

In this ambitious tradition, Brendan, Ross and Mandy are forward thinkers who have proven themselves as credible real estate professionals, and who have also acted as advisors to their clients long after the sale/purchase of a property. The Harris Clemmens Team prides itself on applying the highest level of knowledge and sales acumen to every listing or property prospect, and as investors themselves, they strive to prove, by example in their respective communities, how to build a real estate portfolio that serves to forward the investment interests of their clients.

"We are elated to have The Harris Clemmens Team lead REVEL Barrie. Our previous office leaders paved the way for this growth movement and we are grateful for their efforts and commitment to our brand, and very happy to have them continue to contribute to the expansion of REVEL into such northern quadrants of Ontario," explains Ryan Serravalle.

"We see Brendan, Ross and Mandy as likeminded, ambitious business people with a progressive vision that matches the energy and spirit we have tried to infuse into every one of our expansion offices," confirms Nicki Serravalle. "The Harris Clemmens Team is a proven and reputable real estate team that will only strengthen REVEL's presence in Barrie, Simcoe County, and surrounding areas, including Muskoka."

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always strove to create its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to growth, the brand continues to attract all star agents and teams like The Harris Clemmens Team, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

REVEL Barrie will now connect REVEL's influence and triangulate REVEL's northern presence in Georgian Bay, Muskoka, Sudbury, Espanola/Manitoulin Island, and Timmins, strengthening an already impressive agent referral network with future office announcements ready to reach the public in upcoming months.

