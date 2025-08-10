CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Every three years, The United Church of Canada's General Council meets, and during this time, a new Moderator is chosen. The 45th General Council, taking place in person and online at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre just selected Rev. Dr. Kimberly Heath as the next Moderator, after three ballots.

Rev. Dr. Kimberly Heath

Born in Lusaka, Zambia, and raised in small Canadian towns, Rev. Dr. Kimberly Heath studied history at McGill University and earned her Master of Divinity at Emmanuel College. Ordained in 1999, she began her ministry in Claresholm-Stavely Pastoral Charge in Alberta and has served Wall Street United Church in eastern Ontario since 2007.

Rev. Dr. Heath has contributed to the wider church through leadership roles including Chair of Pastoral Relations in Foothills Presbytery, President of Bay of Quinte Conference, and member of the Eastern Ontario Outaouais Regional Council Transition Commission. She has also lead retreats, workshops, and preaching conferences to support clergy and nurture faith.

In sharing her hopes for the church, she says, "As Moderator I will help to build up the church by deepening faith in Jesus, strengthening what is small and encouraging life-giving connections."

The installation service is at Knox United Church, 506 4 St. SW, Calgary, Alberta, on Monday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. MT. It is open to anyone who would like to attend in person, and is also available on the United Church YouTube channel, with live interpretation in English and French.

Five nominees stood for selection by the Commissioners of General Council 45.

The Moderator serves as the spiritual leader of The United Church of Canada, heartening and strengthening the whole of the church. They also preside at meetings of the General Council and its Executive and visit regions and congregations throughout the United Church, connecting communities of faith to one another.

