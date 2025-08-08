CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The United Church of Canada offered an apology to 2S and LGBTQIA+ communities within the church in a special livestreamed and in-person worship service at Knox United Church in Calgary, Alberta.

The apology was offered as the second day of the 45th General Council opened; the General Council wraps up on Monday, August 11 with the installation of the new Moderator, also at Knox United Church, at 7 pm.

The United Church of Canada was the first denomination in Canada to affirm the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons into the life of church. In 1988, the 32nd General Council declared that "all persons, regardless of sexual orientation, who profess their faith in Jesus Christ are welcome to be or become members of The United Church of Canada" and that "all members of the United Church are eligible to be considered for ordered ministry." In 2012, "gender identity" was affirmed to not limit participation in membership or ministry.

"We have failed to celebrate and delight in all of your beautiful Creation. We have wounded people instead of seeking wholeness. We are sorry."

—Rev. Michael Blair, General Secretary

While the 1988 decision was significant, there are still many painful stories of exclusion from before 1988, and those that continue into the present. By formally apologizing, the United Church reaffirms its commitment to radical hospitality and full inclusion of 2S and LGBTQIA+ people in all aspects of church life, including leadership, worship, and governance, strengthening the Church's witness to justice and love in action.

"We lament the ways in which the church has failed you, and that homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia have hurt not only individuals but loved ones as well, including friends, families, and fellow siblings in Christ," the apology reads. "We recognize that change is required in the hearts and minds throughout The United Church of Canada, and, also, through actions taken at an institutional level. We offer this apology with awareness of the many ways in which healing from homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia is needed within our church."

Tangible commitments, such as revising policies, providing reparative support, and ensuring 2S and LGBTQIA+ voices are centered in decision-making would help dismantle systemic barriers and foster a church culture where equity is actively pursued.

The apology says, "The church should be a place of sanctuary and belonging for all people. You deserve a church that reflects God's unconditional and abiding love."

SOURCE United Church of Canada

MEDIA CONTACTS: Lori-Ann Livingston (she/her), Press and public relations lead | Responsable, relations publiques et avec les médias, Office of the Moderator and General Secretary, The United Church of Canada | L'Église Unie du Canada, +1.437.703.2736, [email protected] | [email protected], Based in Kitchener, ON.