Retail's top achievers recognized at Retail Council of Canada's 2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala

Sixteen of Canada's most innovative retailers took home top accolades today at the 2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala (ERA) which is widely regarded in the retail industry as the pinnacle of achievement and recognition. Joining these outstanding retailers on the virtual podium was also the winner of the 2021 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year award as well as fifteen up-and-coming young superstars who were awarded Retail Council of Canada Retail Education Scholarships to continue and their academic backgrounds for careers in retail.

Competition for the coveted ERA trophies was especially fierce this year. Ties for first place were seen in an unprecedented six categories: eCommerce Experience, Health, Safety and Wellness, Omni-Channel, Philanthropic Leadership and, Retail Marketing, and Talent Development.

"Retailers in Canada have experienced a challenging year. They have had to change, adapt, and grow quickly, yet they are also motivated by the challenge of change. They are constantly innovating and proving their winning creativity," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The year's ERA recipients have demonstrated ingenuity and steadfast commitment to superior customer service, progressive business solutions, and operational leadership."

Ms. Brisebois added: "I also join the industry in saluting the recipient of this year's Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year award. Evio Beauty Group has made game-changing contributions and leaves a lasting, positive imprint on their employees, customers, peers and the communities they serve. Retail in Canada is better because of them and their vision, passion and business acumen."

The Excellence in Retailing Awards program, sponsored generously by Google Canada, is one of the highlights of Retail Council of Canada's (RCC) STORE 2021 Conference that began on September 13, 2021 and runs until September 16, 2021.

To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit: https://www.retailawards.ca/2021-winners

Excellence in Retailing Awards Winners

E-commerce Experience (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) London Drugs



Save-On-Foods

Sponsored by: Google

Environmental Leadership

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Sponsored by: Call2Recycle

Health, Safety and Wellness (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) Ardene



Longo's

In-Store Experience & Design

Canada Goose



Sponsored by: Cineplex Digital Media

Loss Prevention

Best Buy Canada

Omni-Channel (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) Lowe's Canada



Mastermind Toys

Sponsored by: Salesforce

Philanthropic Leadership (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) Aritzia



Sobeys Inc.

Pop-Up Experience and Design

Canadian Tire Corporation

Sponsored by: Maven Podcast Group

Retail Marketing (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) Lee Valley Tools Ltd.



Sephora Canada

Sponsored by: Google

Talent Development (two winners tied for first place)

(two winners tied for first place) The Home Depot Canada



Michael Hill Jeweller

Sponsored by: Graff Retail

2021 Award of Distinction Recipient

2021 Independent Retail Ambassador of the Year Award

Presented to Evio Beauty Group, founded by Toronto -based Brandi Leifso for her visionary approach to bringing a culture of kindness to the beauty industry and an outstanding product which is ethical and clean to a more socially conscious consumer.

Retail Education Scholarship Winners

Also recognized at the Gala were the fifteen Retail Education Scholarship winners.

winners. Samantha Kobitowich , received the top award, Canadian Retail Hall of Fame Scholarship ($3,000)

Sponsored by: Retail Council of Canada and its members

