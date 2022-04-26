Retail's Best Recognized: 2022 Excellence in Retailing Awards

Finalists Announced

2022 finalists reflect the creativity and innovation inspired by a challenging retail environment

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) announced today the 2022 Excellence in Retailing Awards finalists.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA) recognize the best 2021 retail innovation in: eCommerce Experience; Environmental Leadership; Health, Safety & Wellness; In-Store Experience & Design; Loss Prevention; Omni-Channel; Philanthropic Leadership; Pop-up Experience and Design; Retail Marketing; Supply Chain; and Talent Development.

"This year's finalists have shown remarkable creativity and innovation. They reflect the very best in our industry and once again demonstrate the incredible resilience and resourcefulness of retailers in Canada," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, where we announce the winners, is always one of the industry's highlights of the year, but this year it will be extra special. Many retail teams have not had the chance to come together at a retail event to celebrate their hard work in almost three years – the ERA Gala is the perfect occasion. It will be filled the energy that only the most talented retail innovators can inspire."

2022 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists by Company (alphabetically listed)

Aritzia

Best Buy Canada

Canadian Tire Corporation

Charm Diamond Centres

Couche Tard

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Good & Co. Market

Habitat for Humanity Canada

Kilne

Kitchen Stuff Plus

LCBO

Lee Valley Tools Ltd.

London Drugs

Longo's

Lowe's Canada

Mastermind Toys

MEC

Michael Hill Jeweller

Mobile Klinik

New Look Vision Group

PartSource

Pattison Food Group

Peavy Industries LP

Pet Valu Canada

Purdys Chocolatier

Peninsula Co-op

Ren's Pets

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Roots Corporation

Save-On-Foods

Sephora Canada

Showcase

Sobeys Inc.

Staples Canada

Vuse Canada

Walmart Canada

The 2022 winners will be announced at the in-person Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 31, 2022, hosted in person at the Toronto Congress Center. The Gala completes the first day of STORE 2022, Canada's biggest retail industry event of the year.

For more information on the Excellence in Retailing Awards or to purchase Gala tickets, visit RetailAwards.ca.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org.

