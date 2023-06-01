Best new products of 2022 and grocery industry trailblazers celebrated.

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly announces the winners of the 30th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards, who were honored at last night's star-studded Gala attended by industry luminaries.

A total of 51 esteemed Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards were presented to exceptional companies that introduced outstanding products into the Canadian market in 2022. These winners span a diverse range of businesses, including established retailers, suppliers, boutique shops, and family-owned enterprises from all corners of Canada.

Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Winners and Award of Distinction Recipients (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a highly regarded competition that acknowledges the finest new food and non-food grocery products in the industry. Being recognized as a Canadian Grand Prix Award winner is a transformative milestone for companies, providing unparalleled exposure to key retailers, buyers, and new consumers. Winners of the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards have the privilege of displaying the esteemed Canadian Grand Prix seal on their products, an endorsement trusted by Canadians for three decades.

Several companies distinguished themselves this year as multiple-category winners, including METRO, Canadian Tire Corp, Mastermind Toys, Sobeys Inc, Finica Food Specialities Ltd., Pattison Food Group, and The Spice Tailor, demonstrating exceptional innovation and excellence within their respective categories.

In addition, five recipients received special awards for their remarkable contributions. The Spice Tailor, for the second consecutive year, secured the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their Asian Curry Kits. METRO received the prestigious All-Canadian trophy for their Irresistible Ice Creams, offering unique flavors such as blueberry and hot chocolate. Canadian Tire Corporation was recognized for Innovation and Originality for developing the PADERNO Signature 10-Piece Stacking Stainless Steel Cookware Set. METRO impressed the judges once again with their Innovative Packaging, featuring a fun and smart Advent Calendar. Lastly, Finica Food Specialties Ltd. received the Overall Consumer Value award for their delightful Sheep's Milk Cheese, capturing consumers' attention with its captivating lavender notes.

Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "These products have captivated consumers, from snack foods that offer tantalizing flavor exploration to foods that provide essential nutritional supplementation. Equally impressive is the packaging, featuring soothing and contemporary designs that enhance the overall experience. This exceptional lineup of new items reflects a growing alignment between product developers and the voices of consumers. The invaluable feedback provided by the jury over the years has undeniably shaped these remarkable innovations."

Flipp, the presenting sponsor, will feature the winners in their upcoming flyer, showcasing these outstanding products to a wide audience.

A distinguished panel of 31 food and grocery industry experts evaluated the products based on innovation, taste, texture, consumer value, and packaging. Each product needed to achieve a minimum overall score of 70 percent to be selected as a finalist, ensuring a rigorous evaluation process.

As part of the Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala, two exceptional individuals received the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Awards. The recipients were John Pigott, CEO of Club Coffee and Morrison Lamonthe Inc., and Serge Boulanger from METRO. These industry veterans have made remarkable contributions to the retail industry and their communities and deserve our heartfelt recognition. For more information, please visit retailcouncil.org/press-releases.

View the complete list of this year's winners.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $85 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $462B in 2022. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 54,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants.

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category. www.retailcouncil.org

